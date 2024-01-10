High School Girls’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores

In the thrilling world of high school girls’ basketball, the scoreboard lit up with a myriad of scores from intense games across various teams. Animas High School showcased their prowess and defeated Cobre, marking the game at 48 to 25. Artesia, in a nail-biting battle, emerged victorious over Carlsbad with a close score of 40 to 33. Centennial displayed their dominance and secured a win against Deming, concluding the match at 53 to 35.

Intense Battles and Sweeping Victories

Clovis outplayed Lovington in a riveting face-off, ending the game with a score of 67 to 55. Hobbs left a mark on the court and the audience, as they dominated West Mesa with a significant lead, concluding the game at 75 to 33. Jal overcame Dexter in a thrilling match, marking the scoreboard at 39 to 28. Jemez Valley displayed their mettle and secured a win against McCurdy with a close score of 39 to 29.

Impressive Triumphs and Landslide Victories

Las Cruces beat Roswell with an assertive score of 56 to 46. Magdalena stumped all spectators with a landslide victory over Ramah, scoring a whopping 68 to 16. Mescalero Apache defeated Hagerman with a score of 60 to 26, demonstrating their superiority. Newcomb trounced Navajo Pine with an impressive score of 46 to 9, leaving their opponent in the dust.

Conclusive Face-offs and Dominating Wins

Questa marked a win against Springer with a score of 48 to 32. Rehoboth, with their commendable gameplay, secured a victory against Cottonwood Classical, ending the game at 44 to 29. Reserve registered a win against Hozho with a score of 49 to 26. Rio Rancho outscored Highland with a score of 70 to 38, displaying their formidable skills. Robertson won over Pojoaque with a score of 67 to 59. Silver, with their assertive gameplay, defeated Socorro with a score of 56 to 27. Tatum overpowered Gateway Christian with a score of 68 to 35, marking a memorable victory.

The scores from the games were provided by Scorestream.com. Readers are encouraged to verify the information with the distributor, ScoreStream Inc.