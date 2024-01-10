en English
High School Girls’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 pm EST
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Scores

In the thrilling world of high school girls’ basketball, the scoreboard lit up with a myriad of scores from intense games across various teams. Animas High School showcased their prowess and defeated Cobre, marking the game at 48 to 25. Artesia, in a nail-biting battle, emerged victorious over Carlsbad with a close score of 40 to 33. Centennial displayed their dominance and secured a win against Deming, concluding the match at 53 to 35.

Intense Battles and Sweeping Victories

Clovis outplayed Lovington in a riveting face-off, ending the game with a score of 67 to 55. Hobbs left a mark on the court and the audience, as they dominated West Mesa with a significant lead, concluding the game at 75 to 33. Jal overcame Dexter in a thrilling match, marking the scoreboard at 39 to 28. Jemez Valley displayed their mettle and secured a win against McCurdy with a close score of 39 to 29.

Impressive Triumphs and Landslide Victories

Las Cruces beat Roswell with an assertive score of 56 to 46. Magdalena stumped all spectators with a landslide victory over Ramah, scoring a whopping 68 to 16. Mescalero Apache defeated Hagerman with a score of 60 to 26, demonstrating their superiority. Newcomb trounced Navajo Pine with an impressive score of 46 to 9, leaving their opponent in the dust.

Conclusive Face-offs and Dominating Wins

Questa marked a win against Springer with a score of 48 to 32. Rehoboth, with their commendable gameplay, secured a victory against Cottonwood Classical, ending the game at 44 to 29. Reserve registered a win against Hozho with a score of 49 to 26. Rio Rancho outscored Highland with a score of 70 to 38, displaying their formidable skills. Robertson won over Pojoaque with a score of 67 to 59. Silver, with their assertive gameplay, defeated Socorro with a score of 56 to 27. Tatum overpowered Gateway Christian with a score of 68 to 35, marking a memorable victory.

The scores from the games were provided by Scorestream.com. Readers are encouraged to verify the information with the distributor, ScoreStream Inc.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

