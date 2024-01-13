High School Girls’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games

High school girls’ basketball games have drawn to a close across various arenas, marking a series of significant outcomes that have shifted team standings. Powerhouses crumbled, underdogs emerged victorious, and nail-biting finishes kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Alexandria Triumphs Over Elwood

In a game marked by a significant disparity, Alexandria leapt to victory over Elwood with a staggering score of 66-11. The game demonstrated Alexandria’s dominant form, leaving Elwood grappling for points.

Carroll (Flora) and Carroll (Ft. Wayne) Register Wins

Carroll (Flora) clinched a decisive win over Clinton Prairie, ending the game at 62-25, while Carroll (Ft. Wayne) narrowly defeated Ft. Wayne Luers, wrapping up a closely contested match at 52-48.

Fishers and Ft. Wayne Snider Pull Off Upsets

Fishers claimed victory over Brownsburg in a tight tussle, with the final score reading 40-38. A notable upset in the series was Ft. Wayne Snider’s win against the favored Homestead, with a score of 60-52, shaking up the overall team standings.

Hamilton Southeastern and Indianapolis City Tournament Outcomes

Hamilton Southeastern secured a comfortable victory against Westfield, ending the match at 64-37. The Indianapolis City Tournament, however, saw a thrilling championship match that extended into overtime, with Indpls Chatard clinching the title against Indpls Cathedral with a final score of 45-43.

Danville, Jac-Cen-Del, and Allen County Conference Tournament Results

Other games witnessed significant margins with Danville’s robust 68-23 win over N. Montgomery and Jac-Cen-Del’s impressive 77-22 victory over Southwestern (Shelby). The Allen County Conference Tournament semifinals concluded with Jay Co. defeating Adams Central 56-29, and Woodlan besting Bluffton 47-37.