en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

High School Girls’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
High School Girls’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games

High school girls’ basketball games have drawn to a close across various arenas, marking a series of significant outcomes that have shifted team standings. Powerhouses crumbled, underdogs emerged victorious, and nail-biting finishes kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Alexandria Triumphs Over Elwood

In a game marked by a significant disparity, Alexandria leapt to victory over Elwood with a staggering score of 66-11. The game demonstrated Alexandria’s dominant form, leaving Elwood grappling for points.

Carroll (Flora) and Carroll (Ft. Wayne) Register Wins

Carroll (Flora) clinched a decisive win over Clinton Prairie, ending the game at 62-25, while Carroll (Ft. Wayne) narrowly defeated Ft. Wayne Luers, wrapping up a closely contested match at 52-48.

Fishers and Ft. Wayne Snider Pull Off Upsets

Fishers claimed victory over Brownsburg in a tight tussle, with the final score reading 40-38. A notable upset in the series was Ft. Wayne Snider’s win against the favored Homestead, with a score of 60-52, shaking up the overall team standings.

Hamilton Southeastern and Indianapolis City Tournament Outcomes

Hamilton Southeastern secured a comfortable victory against Westfield, ending the match at 64-37. The Indianapolis City Tournament, however, saw a thrilling championship match that extended into overtime, with Indpls Chatard clinching the title against Indpls Cathedral with a final score of 45-43.

Danville, Jac-Cen-Del, and Allen County Conference Tournament Results

Other games witnessed significant margins with Danville’s robust 68-23 win over N. Montgomery and Jac-Cen-Del’s impressive 77-22 victory over Southwestern (Shelby). The Allen County Conference Tournament semifinals concluded with Jay Co. defeating Adams Central 56-29, and Woodlan besting Bluffton 47-37.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 seconds ago
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
The Denham Springs High School’s basketball team, the Yellow Jackets, clinched a significant defensive victory over Plaquemine with a 56-43 win, despite being short-handed due to the absence of two key starters. This triumph marks the third consecutive 20-win season for Coach Kevin Caballero, reinforcing the Yellow Jackets’ defensive prowess and solidifying their position in
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
3 mins ago
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
4 mins ago
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
1 min ago
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
1 min ago
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
1 min ago
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Latest Headlines
World News
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
6 seconds
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
47 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
1 min
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
1 min
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
1 min
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
3 mins
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
3 mins
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
4 mins
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app