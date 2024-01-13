High School Girls’ Basketball: A Round-Up of Victories and Postponements
High school girls’ basketball witnessed a flurry of activity as teams across the region battled on the court, culminating in a gamut of results. The competitive spirit was palpable as victories were claimed, records were broken, and some games were postponed or cancelled.
A Spectrum of Victories
The court was set ablaze as ALA-West Foothills narrowly clinched a win against Yuma Catholic with a nail-biting score of 49-44. Bagdad showcased their prowess, trampling North Phoenix Preparatory with a landslide 42-6 victory. Camp Verde too, displayed an impressive performance with a decisive 55-23 win over Wickenburg.
Dishchii’bikoh commanded the court, reigning victorious over Superior with a compelling 50-14 finish. Other significant games saw Fredonia outperform Grand Canyon 32-21, Ft. Thomas edge out Heber Mogollon in a close 38-33 game, and Gilbert Highland dismissing Queen Creek with a 52-21 score.
Close Calls and Convincing Wins
Glendale Apollo scraped past Glendale Arizona IHS by a slim margin, finishing the game at 43-39. Highland Prep outmaneuvered San Tan Charter, securing a 40-20 victory. In a display of dominant gameplay, Higley overwhelmed Phoenix Mountain Pointe with a convincing 74-47 win.
Lincoln saw success against Ben Franklin with a 50-36 score, while Orme School towered over Telesis Preparatory High School, finishing at 49-12. Parker saw a clear win against Odyssey Institute at 62-38, and Payson surpassed Snowflake with a 41-37 score.
Further Triumphs and Postponements
Phoenix Valley Lutheran overpowered Cicero Preparatory Academy with a 50-17 win. Safford outperformed Tanque Verde, securing a 51-21 victory. San Pasqual from Winterhaven, California, triumphed over Mayer with a 49-40 score.
Shadow Ridge prevailed over Maricopa 54-40, while Tempe McClintock surpassed Betty Fairfax High School with a 61-21 score. In an exciting face-off, Tucson Desert Christian emerged victorious over Kearny Ray with a stunning 70-49 score. Tucson Empire squeaked past Tucson Palo Verde 25-20, and Tucson Sabino claimed victory over Thatcher 47-43. Williams rounded off the victories, topping Ash Fork with a score of 49-40.
Regrettably, some games were postponed or cancelled, including the match between Coolidge and ALA-Anthem South, and the game between Queen Creek Arizona ALAI and Ben Franklin, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their rescheduled clashes.
