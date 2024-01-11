en English
High School Girls Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores and Tournament Updates

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
High school girls basketball games have recently unfolded across various regions and conferences, delivering a series of notable results. The athletes demonstrated their competitive spirit and skills in these games, resulting in decisive victories and close matches alike.

Key Outcomes

The game between Avon and Indianapolis Ben Davis closed with Avon’s decisive triumph, a scoreline of 65-47. Cass secured a victory of 46-31 against North Miami, while Danville beat Decatur Central 61-48. Eastbrook’s match against Wabash resulted in an impressive 83-36 victory for Eastbrook. Edgewood also had a win, defeating Monrovia 61-47. In the face-off between Evansville Central and Vincennes, Evansville Central emerged victorious, with a score of 51-40.

Franklin’s game against Plainfield ended in a 61-39 victory for Franklin. The Frontier and Culver match was a close one, with Frontier just edging out a 34-33 win. In a power-packed game, Greencastle dominated Union (Dugger), securing a 51-11 victory. Huntington North triumphed over Ft. Wayne Wayne, finishing at 53-39. Jac-Cen-Del gave a strong performance against Lawrenceburg, scoring 71-48. Michigan City had a substantial win of 75-28 over River Forest. Monroe Central defeated Union (Modoc) with a narrower margin of 42-32. Norwell commanded a decisive 71-33 win against Ft. Wayne Dwenger.

Continued Successes

Oak Hill claimed victory against Northwestern with a score of 35-15, the lowest scoring game of the matches. Randolph Southern won over Union Co. with a scoreline of 45-33. Rochester earned a win against Logansport, finishing at 52-24. S. Central (Union Mills) narrowly defeated Lake Station 42-41. In one of the high-scoring games, Warsaw took home a win against Mishawaka with a score of 79-36.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament saw exciting quarterfinal games, with Angola defeating Garrett 42-22. Eastside won a close game against Central Noble, finishing at 50-48. Fairfield emerged victorious over Fremont with a score of 38-28, and Lakeland secured a win over Westview, ending the game at 37-34.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

