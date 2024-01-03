High School Football Players Reveal Insights on Recruitment and NIL Deals

At the Under Armour All-America Game’s media day, anonymous high school football players offered an unfiltered look into their recruitment experiences and the pivotal role Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals play in their decisions. While NIL offers range significantly, from $80,000 to $400,000 per year, the players revealed that their choices aren’t solely driven by the highest NIL figures.

More Than Just Money

Factors such as relationships with coaches, the overall fit with the school, and future NFL prospects play a vital role in their decisions. Interestingly, some players admitted to leaving considerable sums of money on the table to sign with their preferred schools. These revelations underscore the importance of personal connections and long-term perspectives, even in the face of substantial financial incentives.

Managing Media and Engaging in Social Media Trolling

The athletes also opened up about their interactions with the media, describing how they managed the influx of calls and texts from reporters. Some even resorted to changing their phone numbers or having family members handle communications to cope with the pressure. Additionally, the players admitted to engaging in social media trolling for entertainment, targeting rival schools or fan bases, and gaining followers.

Coaches Beyond the Football Field

They reflected on the nicest coaches they met from schools they did not sign with, expressing appreciation for genuine interactions and personal care beyond football. Conversely, they described encounters with coaches they found to be arrogant or off-putting, with specific anecdotes about coaches like Deion Sanders, Greg Schiano, Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, and Jimbo Fisher.

In conclusion, the media day event offered a candid glimpse into the complex world of high school football recruitment, highlighting the interplay between NIL deals, personal relationships, media management, and social media engagement. Despite the allure of lucrative NIL deals, these young athletes demonstrate a nuanced understanding of the recruitment process and the factors that ultimately influence their decisions.