Sports

High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week

The Cape Cod and Islands High School Boys Basketball Players of the Week Poll has swung open its doors for fans to cast their votes for standout athletes. Every Tuesday through Monday, sports enthusiasts can make their choice heard on the Cape Cod Times website, with winners basking in the spotlight every Monday.

Standout Performances

Among the top performers, Reynolds made his mark, bagging his first poll of the season with a staggering 83% of votes. His performance against Case and Fairhaven was a spectacle to behold, scoring 34 points with 23 rebounds and 29 points with 16 rebounds, respectively. Andrade also caught the eye, scoring 16 points in two separate games and clinching the MVP title in the Coach Hutch Tournament.

Champions Shine

Barron led his team to victory with 15 points in the championship win, while Clarke secured a double-double and tournament MVP honors. Dankert, Lake, Larsen, and Reynolds were singled out for their significant contributions in their respective tournament victories.

Notable Performances

Rodgers and Zack also put up impressive performances, scoring 16 and 20 points respectively. This coverage is a clarion call to all local sports fans to participate in the poll. However, readers are reminded that only votes cast through the official website will be accepted.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

