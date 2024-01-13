High School Boys’ Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games

In a series of riveting high school boys’ basketball games, a multitude of teams battled it out, with some emerging victorious, while others fell short. Baxter Springs proved triumphant against Columbus with a score of 50-42, while Cheney overpowered Kingman 67-37. Dodge City displayed superiority against Liberal, achieving a score of 68-49, and Girard clinched a win against Frontenac 56-38.

A Wave of Victories

Haven declared dominance over Nickerson, with a resounding score of 70-35. Hesston showed skill and strategy as they outplayed Lyons, winning 78-32, while Hoisington secured a solid victory against Halstead with a score of 58-37. Holcomb and Hugoton also registered wins against their respective opponents, Scott City and Goodland, with scores of 53-41 and 63-58, respectively.

Decisive Wins and Postponed Games

Hutchinson Central Christian showcased their prowess with a substantial victory over Stafford, concluding with a formidable score of 63-21. Lebo, Madison, Mill Valley, Oakley, and Olathe East also marked wins against their respective competitors. Riverton, Rose Hill, SM Northwest, Santa Fe Trail, Shawnee Heights, Silver Lake, Stanton County, Weskan, and West Franklin all emerged victorious.

Wichita Heights stood out with a decisive win against Wichita West, marking the board with a commanding score of 68-23. However, not all games went as planned. Several matchups, including those involving Chapman, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, and Smith Center were postponed or canceled due to unspecified reasons. The details and outcomes of these high school basketball scores were provided by Scorestream.com.