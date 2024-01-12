High School Boys’ Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season

High school boys’ basketball games have been in full swing, with several teams establishing their supremacy on the court. Notable victories were registered, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Central Private vs. Christ Episcopal

Central Private demonstrated their prowess by overpowering Christ Episcopal with a resounding 67-36 victory. Their performance was a testament to their dominance and their potential for the season.

Iota vs. Gueydan

Iota, likewise, made its mark by defeating Gueydan with a convincing scoreline of 74-38. The victory showcased their capability to maintain pressure and control the game.

Lutheran vs. Ecole Classique

In another face-off, Lutheran managed to restrict Ecole Classique to just 16 points, securing a victory with a decisive scoreline of 41-16. Their defensive strategy paid off, demonstrating their strength in the game.

Parkview Baptist vs. Pointe Coupee Catholic

Parkview Baptist, too, displayed a robust performance against Pointe Coupee Catholic, finishing the game with a 61-36 triumph. Their victory is a reflection of the team’s offensive prowess and game strategy.

Riverside Academy vs. Riverdale

In a more closely contested game, Riverside Academy narrowly defeated Riverdale with a final score of 75-68. It was a testament to their resilience and ability to maintain composure under pressure.

Weston vs. Family Community

Lastly, Weston outplayed Family Community by a significant margin, scoring 66-29. Their win solidified their status as a strong contender this season.

Cancellation of Northside Christian vs. Pitkin

The game between Northside Christian and Pitkin, unfortunately, was postponed and canceled. No further details have been released regarding the rescheduling or reasons for the cancellation.

These scores, compiled by Scorestream.com, reflect the outcomes of recent local high school boys’ basketball matchups and set the tone for the season ahead.