Sports

High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories

In a recent series of high school boys basketball games, a few teams emerged victorious, securing significant leads against their opponents. The games, which were played in the week of January 2nd – 6th, 2024, witnessed teams like Canby, Crater, Crescent Valley, and David Douglas, among others, demonstrating their prowess on the court.

Decisive Victories

Canby secured a win against Hood River with a final score of 76-58, while Crater triumphed over Mazama with a score of 67-55. Crescent Valley defeated McKay 69-50, and David Douglas outperformed Hillsboro with a decisive 77-37 victory. De La Salle won against Catlin Gabel 66-46, and Eagle Point bested North Salem 71-54.

Other Matchups

In another matchup, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op handily won against C.S. Lewis 69-29. Gladstone beat Tillamook 64-33, and Hermiston had a convincing win over Hanford, Washington, with a score of 59-29. A closely contested game saw Jesuit narrowly defeating West Linn 63-62. Other significant wins included McNary over Bend 76-50, N. Clackamas Christian against Southwest Christian 68-39, and Ontario over Payette, Idaho, 63-54.

Further Victories

Perrydale beat St. Paul 63-41, Portland Adventist won against Horizon Christian Tualatin 51-42, Reedsport triumphed over Yoncalla 62-21, and Roseburg outscored Thurston 84-67. Teams including Sheridan, Sherwood, South Albany, South Eugene, Sprague, Union, Willamette Valley Christian, and Wilsonville also recorded wins against their respective opponents. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com, a platform that provides weekly updates on high school basketball game results, including scores and matchups.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

