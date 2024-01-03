High School Boys Basketball Games: A Roundup of Recent Victories
In a recent series of high school boys basketball games, a few teams emerged victorious, securing significant leads against their opponents. The games, which were played in the week of January 2nd – 6th, 2024, witnessed teams like Canby, Crater, Crescent Valley, and David Douglas, among others, demonstrating their prowess on the court.
Decisive Victories
Canby secured a win against Hood River with a final score of 76-58, while Crater triumphed over Mazama with a score of 67-55. Crescent Valley defeated McKay 69-50, and David Douglas outperformed Hillsboro with a decisive 77-37 victory. De La Salle won against Catlin Gabel 66-46, and Eagle Point bested North Salem 71-54.
Other Matchups
In another matchup, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op handily won against C.S. Lewis 69-29. Gladstone beat Tillamook 64-33, and Hermiston had a convincing win over Hanford, Washington, with a score of 59-29. A closely contested game saw Jesuit narrowly defeating West Linn 63-62. Other significant wins included McNary over Bend 76-50, N. Clackamas Christian against Southwest Christian 68-39, and Ontario over Payette, Idaho, 63-54.
Further Victories
Perrydale beat St. Paul 63-41, Portland Adventist won against Horizon Christian Tualatin 51-42, Reedsport triumphed over Yoncalla 62-21, and Roseburg outscored Thurston 84-67. Teams including Sheridan, Sherwood, South Albany, South Eugene, Sprague, Union, Willamette Valley Christian, and Wilsonville also recorded wins against their respective opponents. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com, a platform that provides weekly updates on high school basketball game results, including scores and matchups.
