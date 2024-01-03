High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins

The high school boys basketball scene was set ablaze with a series of games that ended with varied outcomes. Bound Brook achieved a significant victory over Somerset Tech with an impressive score of 86-30. Burlington Township also managed to secure a substantial win against Doane Academy, closing the game at 69-26. Camden and Winslow had their moment on the court and Camden emerged victorious with a score of 60-32.

Low Scoring Yet Significant Victories

In a game that might not have ridden high on scores, but spoke volumes about the grit and determination, Chatham defeated Mendham with a meagre yet decisive score of 14-5. The Cherokee team showcased a dominant performance, overpowering Cumberland Regional with a staggering 82-27 win. Not far behind was Cherry Hill East who secured a comfortable win against Williamstown, finishing at 73-36.

Other Notable Games

Colonia and Eastern had successful outings against Old Bridge and Clearview Regional, with scores of 58-40 and 72-29, respectively. Freehold’s victory over Brick Township (56-49), Gill St. Bernard’s triumph over Trenton Catholic (64-52), and J.P. Stevens’ win over South Brunswick (63-58) were also significant games of the day.

Additional Wins

Additional wins were recorded by McNair, Monmouth, Monroe, New Egypt, Northern Burlington, Paterson Kennedy, Pennsauken, Point Pleasant Beach, Princeton Day, Rancocas Valley, Red Bank Regional, Riverside, Rumson-Fair Haven, Seneca, Tenafly, Verona, Wayne Valley, West Milford, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Westampton Tech, and Wildwood against their respective opponents. The scores from these games were provided by Scorestream.com.

In a separate game, Christian Heritage claimed victory in the Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic, defeating North Cobb Christian with a score of 75-54. Other games saw Dalton snap a six-game losing streak with a 44-37 win over Allatoona, and Liberty beat Francis Scott Key 72-40, with standout performances from Alex Thompson and Brady Bergen.