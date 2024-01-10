High School Boys’ Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results

In a riveting series of high school boys’ basketball games, the scoreboard lit up with impressive victories and narrow escapes. Avoyelles Charter took the lead against Grace Christian, leaving them behind with a massive 69-18 win. Barbe, in a show of skill and endurance, outmatched Sulphur, ending the game with a 62-41 victory.

Remarkable Victories and Close Calls

Brother Martin emerged from their game against Holy Cross, victorious with a score of 67-52. Captain Shreve, in a display of team spirit and strategy, secured a win against Benton, 54-33. In a nail-biting face-off, Carencro barely scraped past Teurlings Catholic, with a scoreline of 71-68.

Unforgettable Matches

Carver, demonstrating their prowess on the court, prevailed over Scotlandville with a score of 69-56. Central Catholic dominated Centerville, leaving no room for doubt with a score of 70-34. Comeaux achieved a decisive victory against Abbeville, with a clear 47-17 win, while Country Day triumphed over Family Christian Academy, with a commendable 78-55 win.

Thrilling Conclusions

DeRidder beat Grant 57-40, while Donaldsonville emerged victorious against Assumption, 49-39. Dutchtown’s game against Tara ended with a 59-39 win in favor of Dutchtown, and Franklin showed their mettle against Delcambre, scoring a blowout win of 79-20. Hicks left no stone unturned in their game against Oak Hill, winning by a significant margin of 66-29.

In a series of games that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, John Curtis Christian narrowly edged out St. Augustine, 63-59, while Lake Arthur won by a single point against NDHS, 45-44. St. Frederick Catholic delivered an impressive performance against Claiborne Christian, winning decisively with a score of 87-44. St. Mary’s secured a win against LaSalle, 79-36, and Vinton emerged victorious against DeQuincy, 60-41.