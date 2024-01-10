High School Boys’ Basketball: A Day of Thrilling Victories

On a dynamic day of high school boys’ basketball, Bangor emerged victorious over Brewer, notching up a score of 64-57. In a similar vein, Camden Hills Regional trounced Gardiner Area with a commanding 73-52 win, while Hampden Academy defeated Skowhegan Area with a 63-52 score. The game between Madawaska and Wisdom saw the former triumph with a substantial 76-47 score, and Messalonskee narrowly edged out Lawrence 59-57 in a nail-biting finish.

Impressive Wins Across the Board

Morse secured a win against Maine Central Institute, pulling off a 54-48 score. Mt. Blue showcased their prowess against Nokomis Regional, claiming a decisive 61-42 victory. In a basketball tour de force, Oceanside (Coop) dominated Leavitt Area with a staggering 114-42 score. Old Town bested Orono in a tightly contested match, winning by a slight margin of 56-54.

Oxford Hills Comprehensive and Portland Secure Critical Victories

Oxford Hills Comprehensive overcame Bonny Eagle in a close game, with a final score of 64-61. Portland also tasted victory, defeating Deering with a 57-51 score. St. Dominic Regional comfortably beat Oak Hill, claiming a 71-44 win, while Sumner Memorial overcame Central with a 56-44 score.

Concluding the Day with Narrow Wins

Wells pulled off a win against Fryeburg Academy, securing a score of 62-57. The day’s action concluded with Winthrop narrowly defeating Waterville Senior, with a final score of 34-30. Each game was a testament to the skill, determination, and spirit of these young athletes, making for a thrilling day of high school boys’ basketball.