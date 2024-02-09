High School Bowling Stars: NJ Advance Media Honors Top Performers

In the dynamic world of high school bowling, exceptional players are emerging as beacons of skill and determination. NJ Advance Media has recently unveiled its Bowlers of the Week, recognizing standout performances from February 2nd to 8th across various conferences.

New Egypt's Kraemer and Bergen Tech's McManus Lead the Pack

Among the distinguished athletes is Kraemer from New Egypt, whose 581 series and season-best 595 series have left a lasting impression. McManus from Bergen Tech has also etched his name in the record books, securing a victory in the Bergen County Individual Tournament with an impressive 650 series.

Ramos and Bueno: Instrumental in Their Teams' Triumphs

Ramos of Woodbridge has proven to be a game-changer, playing a crucial role in his team's upset against Old Bridge with a commendable 367 series. Bueno from Union City, on the other hand, was crowned Queen at the Hudson County Championships, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with.

The Rising Stars: Kang, Genung, and Others

Despite being a low qualifier, Kang from Leonia advanced to the stepladder final of the Bergen County Individual Tournament, demonstrating his resilience and tenacity. Genung from Newton has also made headlines with a new season-best mark.

Other notable mentions include Emenheiser from Cherokee, Fils Aime from Irvington, Naden from Lacey, Johnson from Warren Hills, Carter from Gloucester Tech, and Paez from Roselle. Their personal bests and significant contributions to their teams' successes have earned them well-deserved recognition.

As the bowling season unfolds, these athletes continue to inspire with their relentless pursuit of excellence. Their stories serve as a testament to the power of dedication, skill, and teamwork in the face of competition.

For those eager to stay updated on the latest bowling achievements, NJ Advance Media invites nominations and reminds everyone to follow their social media platforms for weekly updates. The journey of these young athletes is far from over, and their stories promise to captivate and inspire for weeks to come.