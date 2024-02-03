High School Basketball: The Chase for District Glory Intensifies

On the precipice of district championship glory, high school basketball teams are showcasing their mettle in final regular season games. From the court of Katy Taylor to the echoing gymnasium of Montgomery High School, talented athletes are leaving their mark, steering their teams closer to coveted titles.

Katy Taylor Rides on Timya Grice's Excellence

At Katy Taylor, a star named Timya Grice is illuminating the path to the District 19-6A title. Bound for Arizona State, Grice netted an impressive 32 points in a decisive victory over Paetow. This triumph situates Taylor third in the chase, hot on the heels of Seven Lakes and Tompkins.

Fort Bend Austin: The 26-Win Streak Phenomenon

Meanwhile, Fort Bend Austin is celebrating their 26th consecutive win. This impressive streak, fueled by the formidable duo of Shun'teria Anumele and Crystal Schultz, who scored 29 and 27 points respectively, has set the stage for a district championship showdown with Hightower.

Montgomery High School: The Rising Challenger

Not to be outdone, Montgomery High School, following their ninth consecutive win, is also fiercely competing for the District 21-5A title. Their journey to the top hinges on a closing game against A&M Consolidated, setting the stage for a dramatic end to their regular season.

Westside High School: Victorious and Unbeaten

Westside High School, having already claimed the District 18-6A championship, is aiming for an unbeaten district season, a testament to their consistency and unwavering determination.

Individual Brilliance Shines Amid Team Efforts

While teams jostle for district supremacy, individual performances are also catching the spotlight. Aniah Alexis of Cypress Lakes delivered a 40-point spectacle, while Jazmine Hansley of Dickinson poured in 29 points. Natalie Greene of Willowridge and Makynna Robbins of Lutheran South both accomplished double-doubles, and Pfeiffer Greene of FB Austin achieved an awe-inspiring triple-double, featuring 10 blocked shots.

As the regular season winds down, these high school basketball teams, backed by their standout athletes, are vying not just for district titles but for a place in history. Their journeys, marked by sweat, grit, and determination, are a testament to the spirit of high school sports.