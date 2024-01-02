High School Basketball: Starwood Sets Record, Aurora Schools Shine in Holiday Tournaments

Senior guard Jehvion Starwood from Oswego East High School etched his name into the school’s record books last week, setting a new scoring benchmark with 37 points in a single game. This unprecedented feat was achieved during a decisive 79-68 victory over Brother Rice in the third-place game at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic. Starwood’s prowess on the court wasn’t limited to this one game; his performance throughout the tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. Averaging 18.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, he earned all-tournament honors for the Wolves, who now boast a 12-4 season record.

Aurora School District Shines in Multiple Tournaments

While Starwood was setting records, the Indian Prairie School District was making its own waves throughout several tournaments. Three of its schools—Waubonsie Valley, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley—participated in different competitions and each showcased impressive performances. Waubonsie Valley triumphed at the Hinkle Classic at Jacobs while Neuqua Valley took home the title at Wheeling. Metea Valley, though falling short of the title, put up a strong fight before being defeated by Normal Community in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington-Normal.

West Aurora’s Resilience Leads to Strong Performance

West Aurora High School’s junior forward Terrence Smith emerged as a force to be reckoned with, leading his team with a tournament-best average of 10.3 rebounds per game. This strong performance propelled West Aurora to a fifth-place finish at the Pontiac tournament. Coach Michael Fowler expressed immense pride in his team’s efforts, particularly their resilience against formidable opponents like Curie.

Other Notable Performances

In other news, Aurora Christian secured a third-place finish in the small school division at the State Farm Classic. Yorkville’s Jason Jakstys was recognized for his exceptional performance at the Jack Tosh Tournament. East Aurora finished fourth at their hosted tournament, and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) recorded its first win over a Class 4A school by triumphing over Elgin.