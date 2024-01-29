High School Basketball Series: North Lincoln, Cox Mill, and Lake Norman Emerge Victorious

High school basketball is often a hotbed of emerging talent, and the recent series of games was no exception. North Lincoln secured a convincing victory against Statesville, ending with a scoreline of 94-83. The game was marked by a notable performance from Kellen Karr, who scored 29 points for North Lincoln, followed by Ty Sanders who also made a significant contribution with 19 points. The team led at halftime and further widened their margin in the third quarter. On the other side, Statesville's Jay'Veon Lackey led with 15 points and 12 assists.

Narrow Escape for Cox Mill

Meanwhile, Cox Mill managed to edge past Mooresville with a slim margin of 60-56. This happened despite the commendable performance from Mooresville's AJ Parsley, who scored 18 points. The loss moved Mooresville's overall record to 12-7 and 4-3 in the league.

Lake Norman Dominates Hickory Ridge

In a similar vein, Lake Norman secured a decisive victory against Hickory Ridge with a comfortable score of 77-58. The victory was underscored by a standout second quarter performance and Josh Yates leading the score for Lake Norman with 18 points.

Victory for the Girls' Teams

The Lake Norman girls' team also recorded a win against Hickory Ridge, 59-53, with Alexis Shehan scoring 21 points. Other games saw wins for North Iredell boys and girls teams, West Cabarrus boys, and St. Stephens boys and girls teams.