High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements

A whirlwind of high school basketball games ensued, witnessing the rise of victorious teams across several matchups. As the dust cleared, Coshocton, Ohio stood tall, vanquishing Madonna with a commanding lead of 64-32.

Feats of Athletic Prowess

Furthermore, Elkins outplayed PikeView, marking the scoreboard with a 62-40 result. In a nail-biting encounter, Greenbrier East narrowly bested Cabell Midland, ending with a 68-64 score. However, the day’s most substantial victory was clinched by Herbert Hoover, who toppled Nicholas County with a convincing 83-42 scoreline. Matching this athletic prowess, Huntington also marked a victory against Princeton with a hard-earned 72-60 score.

Domination on the Court

Liberty Harrison painted a dominant picture against South Harrison, winning with a 58-22 score. In a more evenly contested game, Man overcame Mingo Central with a score of 43-32. Crossing state lines, Northern Virginia HomeSchool secured a win against Victory Baptist with a closely contested score of 43-31.

Decisive Wins and Game Postponements

Elsewhere, Pipestem Christian outmaneuvered Beth Haven Christian with a decisive 79-42 win, while Tolsia secured a triumph against Calvary Baptist with a 52-41 score. Weir left no room for doubt, besting Avella, Pennsylvania with an assertive 82-38 score. Additionally, Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park emerged victorious against St. Marys and Parkersburg, posting scores of 66-46 and 62-58, respectively.

However, not all games went ahead as scheduled. The clash between Greenbrier West and James Monroe was postponed and is now set for a showdown on February 15th. Unfortunately, face-offs involving Keyser vs. Washington and Spring Mills vs. Waynesburg Central, Pennsylvania were canceled, leaving the teams and their fans in anticipation of future games.