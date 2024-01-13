en English
Sports

High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins

In a series of captivating high school basketball games across various regions and divisions, several teams emerged victorious, highlighting the prowess of their star players. The games, characterized by a high level of competition and resilient performances, have reshuffled the rankings and set the stage for the forthcoming encounters.

Falmouth Triumphs Over Thornton

In a thrilling clash, Falmouth secured a win against Thornton with a score of 66-58. The game was marked by a contrast of playing styles, with Falmouth’s up-tempo offense pitted against Thornton Academy’s disciplined approach. Chris Simonds shone brightly for Falmouth, contributing 21 points to the victory.

Decisive Wins for Gorham and South Portland

Gorham defeated Deering 79-59, thanks to standout performances from Caden Smith and Ashton LeClerc, who scored 21 and 26 points respectively. In another decisive victory, South Portland overcame Bonny Eagle with a score of 47-35. Both Manny Hidalgo and Gabe Gallaraga showcased their skills, scoring 16 points each for South Portland.

Cheverus, Portland, and Scarborough Register Wins

Cheverus outplayed Edward Little with a score of 51-37, while Portland triumphed over Oxford Hills 54-31, riding on a power-packed performance by Kevin Rugabirwa who scored 20 points. In another game, Scarborough dispatched Sanford 70-53, further cementing their position in the rankings.

Close Calls and Comebacks

Lewiston ended their four-game losing streak by overcoming Bangor 67-57, displaying their fighting spirit and resilience. In a nail-biting match, Mt. Ararat edged out Greely 47-44, with Caleb Murphy hitting a game-winning three-pointer. In Southern ‘C’, the unbeaten Richmond team continued their winning streak, defeating Carrabec 62-40.

Girls’ Teams Shine in Their Matches

On the girls’ side, Hall-Dale’s team, one of the few unbeaten teams, won against Maranacook 71-30, and the Richmond girls also succeeded with a score of 44-30 against Carrabec. Marshwood’s girls outplayed Freeport 52-47, while Lawrence’s girls maintained their undefeated record by beating Camden Hills 63-46. Also, Brunswick’s girls outshone Westbrook 63-35, and Falmouth’s girls won a tight game against Deering 42-41 in overtime. Hampden Academy’s girls surpassed Gardiner 48-34, Cony’s girls outclassed Skowhegan 70-57, and Lewiston’s girls narrowly defeated Bangor 46-43.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

