High School Basketball Players Excel in Weekly Performances

The dynamism of high school basketball was on full display this past week from January 12 to January 18. As the season unfolds, the arena bore witness to exceptional performances from young athletes who not only showcased their scoring prowess but also demonstrated their all-around skills and significant impacts on their respective teams.

Outstanding Individual Performances

Among the standout players was Selena Cieszko of Immaculate Heart, who averaged a remarkable 25 points per game. At the same time, Camden Epstein from Ramapo was instrumental in maintaining his team's seven-game winning streak with an average of 20 points per game. Samantha Serrano from Holy Angels displayed exceptional skill with an average of 32.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

The Undefeated and the Top Scorers

Hadley Rodriguez of Pennsauken and Ava Sztenderowicz from Cinnaminson remained undefeated in their divisions, thanks to their outstanding performances. Meanwhile, Reese Downey of Absegami ranked second in her league in scoring. Averie Harding from Egg Harbor led the pack with an average of 30.7 points per game.

Team Contributions

Other players contributing significantly to the games included Qui Mia Wilkins, Sabrina Little, Maya Braxton Young, Emma Harris, Erin Quinn, Joi Johnson, Gabriella Smith, Anna Winters, Halley Cottrell, Rhaiyna Brown, Jennah Johnson, Kalis Bullock, Natalie Fonseca, Alyssa Stridiron, Mia Pauldo, Charlotte Tuhy, Cortni Vnencak, Angelica V, Katie Reiner, Samantha Russo, Brielle Alaba, Analyse Intenzo, Madison Stuart, Eli Clark, Kiera McKown, Devyn Quigley, Natalie Sroka, Aleah Sunkins, Mia Gestosani, Faith Fedd-Robinson, Kahmiyah Napier, Morgan Marshall, and Dacia Mack. These athletes demonstrated their critical skills not only in scoring high points, but also in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

In a unique feat, Richmond's Paul McNeil Jr. broke a 74-year old scoring record in North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys' high school basketball game by scoring 71 points. The very next day, he scored his 2,000th high school career point, making him one of the most noteworthy players of the season.

The past week has been a testament to the talent, tenacity, and team spirit that define high school basketball. As the season continues, these players are sure to keep us on the edge of our seats with their performances.