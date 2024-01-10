en English
Sports

High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
High School Basketball in Montana: A Display of Thrilling Matches and Standout Performances

In an electrifying display of high school basketball across Montana, fans witnessed pulsating matches and remarkable individual performances. The contests, spanning several classes and involving both boys and girls teams, were replete with triumphs, reversals, and standout player contributions.

Class AA Unveils Thrilling Performances

The Class AA boys’ games saw the No. 2 Missoula Hellgate team clinching an overtime victory against Helena. Spearheading Hellgate’s charge was Easton Sant, who netted 17 points. Helena’s Teven Wetzel, however, stole the spotlight with a standout 26-point performance, despite his team’s loss. In another gripping Class AA encounter, Helena Capital defeated No. 4 Missoula Sentinel, with Cole Dawes leading the scoring for Capital with 13 points.

Class A & B Boys Show Dominance

Shifting focus to Class A, the No. 2 Butte Central boys’ team secured a win against Frenchtown, buoyed by Ryan Peoples’ 19-point performance. Meanwhile, in Class B, the No. 1 Missoula Loyola boys remained unbeaten after vanquishing No. 3 Arlee. The dynamic duo of Kaeden Oberlander and Reynolds Johnston dominated the game, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively. In Class C, the Plevna boys emerged victorious against Richey-Lambert, courtesy of a solid second-quarter performance.

Girls’ Teams Display Resilience and Skill

On the girls’ front, Class AA saw the No. 5 Helena team secure their fourth consecutive win against Missoula Hellgate, with Avery Kraft leading the way with 22 points. Helena Capital girls also triumphed over Missoula Sentinel, largely due to Taylor Sayers’ 18-point contribution. In Class A, the Lockwood girls outperformed Hardin, while the No. 3 Frenchtown girls claimed victory over Butte Central, with Mason Quinn scoring a notable 22 points. Class B saw the No. 6 Missoula Loyola girls secure their fourth straight victory in a lopsided match against Arlee. In Class C, the Manhattan Christian girls ended a losing streak with a win against Shields Valley, with Bella Triemstra scoring a commendable 21 points. The Hobson-Moore girls marked their first season win against Power-Dutton-Brady.

These games also brought to light high-scoring players across classes, including Ethan Stack, Reynolds Johnston, Gio Horner, Teven Wetzel, Avery Kraft, Mason Quinn, Lauren Deegan, Kaeden Oberlander, and Bella Triemstra, all of whom scored 20 points or more in their respective matches. Their performances underscore the promising talent within Montana’s high school basketball scene.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

