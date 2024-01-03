High School Basketball Highlights: A Week of Wins and Stellar Performances

In an exhilarating series of high school basketball games, a multitude of teams rose to the occasion with standout performances, setting the court ablaze with their exceptional skills and tenacity. The week’s games saw both nonconference and conference fixtures with several notable outcomes.

Victories and Valiant Efforts

West De Pere’s girls’ team delivered an impressive performance, embarking on a 29-9 second-half run that culminated in a victory against Luxemburg-Casco. Madisyn Berggren shone brightly, netting a game-high 19 points. Meanwhile, Denmark’s girls’ team made their mark, with Kiarrah Micolichek scoring 17 points in a decisive win over Shiocton.

Crivitz’s girls’ team showcased their resilience, pulling off an overtime victory against Florence. Their triumph was fueled by Lucy Gruszynski’s 33 point performance and Kiya Brand’s contribution of 29 points. On the boys’ side, Little Chute carved out a North Eastern Conference win over Luxemburg-Casco, thanks to Grant Hermus and his 17 points.

Thrilling Wins and Boys’ Dominance

It was also a victorious week for Ashwaubenon’s boys’ team, with Jackson Sims and Drew Tomashek each contributing 19 points against West De Pere. Wrightstown’s boys’ team proved their mettle, rallying to defeat Oconto Falls, with Aiden Humphreys leading the charge with 17 points. Bonduel’s boys’ team maintained their impressive record with a win over Manawa, featuring Race Anvelink’s 18 points. Finally, Two Rivers’ boys’ team overcame Gibraltar, with Carson Kadow scoring 18 points, cementing their position in the sports arena.

Weekly Updates and Season Highlights

Aside from the game results, the week’s highlights extended to the Havre Blue Ponies’ quest for four consecutive state basketball titles, and the emergence of top teams in high school boys and girls basketball in Montana. The coaching situation at Lodge Grass’ girls team also garnered attention. Mamangun’s decision to join the team and Brynecia Hugs’ remarkable performance as a sophomore, scoring 40 points or more twice this season, added to the week’s excitement.