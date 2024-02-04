High School Basketball Coaches in Long Island Resign Amid Parental Harassment

Long Island's high school basketball community in California has been thrown into turmoil as two prominent head coaches, Erin Carey of Wilson High School and Curtis Boyer of Millikan High School, resigned in the face of parent-related issues. The resignations have sparked a dialogue on parental pressure and unsportsmanlike conduct that are increasingly infringing upon the sport.

Unsustainable Pressure and Unsporting Conduct

Erin Carey, the girls basketball head coach at Wilson High School, stepped down after facing relentless criticism regarding her integrity and decision-making within the program. Alongside Carey, assistant coaches DJ Butler and Samantha McComb also tendered their resignations during the winter break. The incessant scrutiny and questioning of their decisions led to stressful situations, impacting personal and professional lives.

Parallelly, Curtis Boyer, the boys basketball coach at Millikan High School, found himself at the receiving end of parents' hostility. Incidents of parents yelling at players during games, challenging him over playing time, and even following him to the team bus led to Boyer's resignation. Both coaches spoke of the stress and sleepless nights caused by these confrontations.

Successful Tenures Overshadowed

Despite the challenges they faced, both coaches had led their teams to notable successes. Carey's team clinched the CIF-SS Div. 3A championship in 2020, a significant achievement marking her successful tenure. Similarly, Boyer's team achieved its first-ever state playoff win in 2022, a testament to his effective coaching style. However, these accomplishments were overshadowed by the constant pressure and criticism from parents.

Parental Pressure: A Call for Change

The resignations of Carey and Boyer have opened up a discussion on the increasing hostility and pressure from parents towards coaches. It is a call for parents to focus on supporting their children and allowing coaches to manage the game. It also underlines the need for parents to understand their role in a sporting environment and respect the decisions made by the coaches. With the hopes expressed by both coaches for a change in parental behavior, the basketball community is looking forward to a more supportive and less hostile environment in the future.