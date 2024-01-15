High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open

The Australian Open, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, is in full swing, drawing in not just sports enthusiasts but also patrons ready to splurge on high-priced merchandise and gourmet food and drink, despite the current economic climate. The official store at Melbourne Park has become a bustling marketplace, offering a range of merchandise with price tags that mirror the event’s grand status.

High-Priced Merchandise in Demand

The store’s offering includes a $439 Ralph Lauren water-repellent jacket and a $449 branded backpack from last year’s tournament – prices that might seem steep, but have done nothing to deter the enthusiastic fans. Even a $99 water bottle from two years ago, which is now available online for less than $50, is drawing attention.

Costly Culinary Delights

It’s not just the merchandise where the prices are soaring. Patrons are also facing expensive choices when it comes to food and drink. Options include $14.50 for a beer, $29.50 for a glass of champagne, and a $22.50 beef burger with chips. However, the cost has done little to dampen the event’s atmosphere.

Sporting Highlights Amidst the Opulence

While the high prices have been a talking point, the focus has, of course, remained on the sport. The Grand Slam Oval remains lively with people enjoying the weather and the event. On the court, Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska achieved a remarkable upset, and top-ranked player Novak Djokovic raised concerns about the tournament’s organization and mentioned a health concern after his first-round victory. Amidst the opulence and the sporting highlights, the 2024 Australian Open continues to be a spectacle, both on and off the court.