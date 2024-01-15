en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open

The Australian Open, one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, is in full swing, drawing in not just sports enthusiasts but also patrons ready to splurge on high-priced merchandise and gourmet food and drink, despite the current economic climate. The official store at Melbourne Park has become a bustling marketplace, offering a range of merchandise with price tags that mirror the event’s grand status.

High-Priced Merchandise in Demand

The store’s offering includes a $439 Ralph Lauren water-repellent jacket and a $449 branded backpack from last year’s tournament – prices that might seem steep, but have done nothing to deter the enthusiastic fans. Even a $99 water bottle from two years ago, which is now available online for less than $50, is drawing attention.

Costly Culinary Delights

It’s not just the merchandise where the prices are soaring. Patrons are also facing expensive choices when it comes to food and drink. Options include $14.50 for a beer, $29.50 for a glass of champagne, and a $22.50 beef burger with chips. However, the cost has done little to dampen the event’s atmosphere.

Sporting Highlights Amidst the Opulence

While the high prices have been a talking point, the focus has, of course, remained on the sport. The Grand Slam Oval remains lively with people enjoying the weather and the event. On the court, Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska achieved a remarkable upset, and top-ranked player Novak Djokovic raised concerns about the tournament’s organization and mentioned a health concern after his first-round victory. Amidst the opulence and the sporting highlights, the 2024 Australian Open continues to be a spectacle, both on and off the court.

0
Australia Lifestyle Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
In a saddening development, former Australian Olympian and Socceroos player, Stephen Laybutt was found dead in a bushland on the New South Wales Far North Coast. Known for his distinct contribution to Australian football, Laybutt’s untimely demise leaves a stark void in the sporting community. Laybutt’s Illustrious Career Stephen Laybutt carved a niche for himself
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
29 mins ago
NSW South Coast Motel's 'Unreasonable' Rules Spark Outrage
Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact
30 mins ago
Perth Blanketed in Smoke: Inversion Phenomenon Enhances Bushfire Impact
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
2 mins ago
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
18 mins ago
Australia's Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
19 mins ago
ChargePoint to Cease Operations in Australia: A Setback to Green Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
1 min
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
1 min
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
2 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
10 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
10 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
12 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Key Developments in Iowa
14 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Key Developments in Iowa
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
14 mins
Sam Kerr's Optimistic Road to Recovery Following ACL Surgery
Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption
15 mins
Ozempic: An Unanticipated Ally in Curbing Alcohol Consumption
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
12 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app