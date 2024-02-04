High Octane Fitness Revolutionizes Sri Lankan Fitness Landscape with New State-of-the-Art Gym

High Octane Fitness, the fitness titan established in 2012 in Kohuwela, is cementing its reputation as a provider of a first-rate fitness experience with the launch of its state-of-the-art gym, EVOLUTION. This expansion augments the brand's footprint in Sri Lanka, where it has been instrumental in installing Mega Gyms in leading corporate and government institutions.

EVOLUTION by High Octane: A New Fitness Landscape

Laid out over a sprawling 8000 square feet, EVOLUTION is a testament to High Octane's commitment to providing a comprehensive fitness experience. The facility is bristling with cutting-edge fitness equipment from across the globe, featuring over 100 distinct workout stations. It also boasts advanced cardio machines, dedicated Cross Training areas, and a range of physiotherapy equipment. To round out its offerings, the facility comes equipped with a Recovery Spa, Indoor Running Track, and Infrared Saunas.

Refined Fitness Expertise and Expanding Horizons

Darin Weerasinghe, the co-founder of High Octane Fitness and an esteemed National Power Lifting champion, envisages EVOLUTION as a unique space where fitness enthusiasts can elevate their health and fitness regimes. Besides being a race car driver, Weerasinghe is also the current Captain of the Sri Lanka Weight Lifting Team. He asserts that EVOLUTION aims to provide a fitness experience like no other, with the added allure of scenic views.

Ashanthi Weerasignhe, another co-founder, accentuates the vital role their trainers play in the overall fitness journey of their clients. The majority of the trainers at High Octane are National Athletes, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Their knowledge and commitment to fitness are fundamental to the clients achieving their fitness goals.

Supporting 'Fitness Tourism' and Catering to Diverse Needs

High Octane Fitness has set its sights on promoting 'Fitness Tourism' in Sri Lanka. They plan to offer short-term fitness packages in tandem with tour packages, fostering an active and healthy lifestyle for tourists. EVOLUTION by High Octane is all set to roll out a variety of annual membership packages, catering to diverse needs. These packages come with installment options for added convenience. New members can look forward to enticing offers, including complimentary services such as Sports Body Massages, Cross Fit Classes, and Personal Training sessions with the purchase of annual packages.