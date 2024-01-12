High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill

The spotlight shines on Rosehill this Saturday as the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou racing stable present two promising four-year-old geldings, High Blue Sea and Union Army. The duo is set to make their mark in distinct races, with High Blue Sea returning to the track after a year-long hiatus and Union Army making his Rosehill debut.

High Blue Sea: A Comeback Story

High Blue Sea’s return to racing is a tale of resilience and recovery. The gelding had been sidelined for over a year due to an injury necessitating the removal of a chip from his knee. Despite the prolonged recovery period and an awkward draw, the stable remains bullish about his prospects. His odds are set at $9.50 in the benchmark 72 over 1300 meters according to betting sites. The optimism stems from two promising trials that hint at a strong comeback.

The stable is hopeful that this preparation will be a turning point for High Blue Sea, showing positive signs and securing wins. The anticipation is high, and all eyes will be on him as he strides onto the track this Saturday.

Union Army: A Debut to Watch

Union Army is another horse carrying high hopes from the same stable. He is making his Rosehill debut following commendable performances in two recent runs at Randwick. With an advantageous draw for the 1200-meter race, Union Army is positioned as the $3.60 second favorite.

Sterling Alexiou firmly believes that under the right conditions, Union Army’s strong finish could lead to success in the competitive benchmark 78 over 1200 meters. The stable’s confidence in his abilities is high, and his debut at Rosehill is a much-anticipated event.

High Expectations for the Season

The Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou racing stable is optimistic about this season. Both High Blue Sea and Union Army are seen as potential game-changers. The stable expects that the geldings will progress well, bringing favorable outcomes.

Their stories of resilience, recovery, and determination are sure to resonate with racing enthusiasts. As we watch the horses’ performance this Saturday, we’re not just watching a race; we’re witnessing a testament to the spirit of competition and the will to overcome adversity.