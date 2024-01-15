en English
Health

Hibernian FC’s Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Hibernian FC welcomes back 27-year-old right-back, Chris Cadden, to full training. After spending the entire season on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury, Cadden was seen actively participating at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai. Hibernian’s manager, Nick Montgomery, expressed his pleasure in witnessing Cadden’s return and his reintegration with the team spirit.

Cadden’s Diligent Recovery

Throughout his rehabilitation period, Chris Cadden demonstrated a diligent work ethic that has earned him commendation from the club management. Montgomery singled out Cadden’s commitment towards his recovery as a key factor behind his successful return to the pitch.

Progress on Other Fronts

Meanwhile, two other Hibernian players, midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and striker Adam Le Fondre, are also making strides in their recovery from long-standing injuries. Both players are currently participating in non-contact training sessions, a positive sign of their progress. Le Fondre’s absence from the field was due to a severe injury that has kept him out of action for a significant period.

McKirdy’s Road to Full Fitness

Forward Harry McKirdy is also on the path towards regaining full fitness. After a hasty return to play in a game against Motherwell before the winter break, McKirdy is now focused on rebuilding his confidence. Manager Montgomery is ensuring the player’s complete recovery and confidence as he gradually reintegrates into full team training.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

