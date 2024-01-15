Hibernian FC’s Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress

Hibernian FC welcomes back 27-year-old right-back, Chris Cadden, to full training. After spending the entire season on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury, Cadden was seen actively participating at the club’s winter training camp in Dubai. Hibernian’s manager, Nick Montgomery, expressed his pleasure in witnessing Cadden’s return and his reintegration with the team spirit.

Cadden’s Diligent Recovery

Throughout his rehabilitation period, Chris Cadden demonstrated a diligent work ethic that has earned him commendation from the club management. Montgomery singled out Cadden’s commitment towards his recovery as a key factor behind his successful return to the pitch.

Progress on Other Fronts

Meanwhile, two other Hibernian players, midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes and striker Adam Le Fondre, are also making strides in their recovery from long-standing injuries. Both players are currently participating in non-contact training sessions, a positive sign of their progress. Le Fondre’s absence from the field was due to a severe injury that has kept him out of action for a significant period.

McKirdy’s Road to Full Fitness

Forward Harry McKirdy is also on the path towards regaining full fitness. After a hasty return to play in a game against Motherwell before the winter break, McKirdy is now focused on rebuilding his confidence. Manager Montgomery is ensuring the player’s complete recovery and confidence as he gradually reintegrates into full team training.