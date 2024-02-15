Hibernian FC Unveils Ambitious Easter Road Stadium Revamp for 2024/25 Season

In a sweeping gesture of homage and progress, Hibernian Football Club has unveiled an ambitious plan to revamp Easter Road stadium for the 2024/25 season. The project, entirely funded by the family of the late owner Ron Gordon, promises to significantly enhance the matchday experience for supporters of all ages and abilities. Among the headline features are the introduction of a Safe Standing Section within the Famous Five Stand, the inauguration of a new Family Zone, and substantial improvements to accessibility, including a new wheelchair section in the East Stand. As the club prepares to usher in these changes, it has become evident that the spirit of innovation is alive and well at Easter Road.

A New Era of Inclusivity and Engagement

The cornerstone of Hibernian FC's renovation project is its commitment to inclusivity and engagement with its fan base. The creation of a new Accessible Wheelchair Section in the East Stand is a testament to this, promising to increase the number of wheelchair spaces available and align with UEFA's stringent accessibility guidelines. This move not only ensures a more inclusive environment for supporters with disabilities but also sets a new standard for stadium accessibility in Scottish football. Meanwhile, the reimagined Family Zone, relocated to Blocks 37 and 38 in the East Stand, guarantees a vibrant matchday atmosphere with family-friendly concourses and dedicated kiosks, all while keeping pricing unchanged. This strategic relocation and redesign were informed by extensive consultations with supporters, underscoring the club's commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for its younger and family-oriented fans.

Reviving Tradition with a Modern Twist

Perhaps the most visually striking of the planned developments is the introduction of the Safe Standing Section, poised to transform the Famous Five Stand. This addition marks Hibernian FC as only the second club in Scotland to incorporate safe standing, a feature that promises to amplify the stadium's atmosphere while ensuring safety and comfort for its standing supporters. Alongside this, the club is set to breathe new life into matchday traditions with the reopening of the 'Behind The Goals' bar, a move that will surely delight long-time fans. This revival, coupled with a newly established membership package costing £800 per season, offers exclusive access to the bar and various perks, blending nostalgia with the perks of modern football culture.

Building for the Future

The extensive renovations at Easter Road are a clear indication of Hibernian FC's forward-thinking ethos. Funded by the Gordon family, these developments not only honor the legacy of the late Ron Gordon but also herald a new chapter of growth and community engagement for the club. The introduction of the Safe Standing Section, alongside the enhanced accessibility features and the establishment of a new family section, demonstrates a comprehensive approach to improving the fan experience. By consulting with supporters and prioritizing inclusivity, Hibernian FC is setting a benchmark for other clubs to follow. Moreover, the detailed plans for these improvements, including the provision for affected Season Ticket Holders to have priority access to move to any available seat, including the new Safe Standing section, reflect a thoughtful and fan-centric approach to stadium redevelopment.

In essence, the forthcoming enhancements to Easter Road stadium are a vivid illustration of Hibernian FC's ambition to foster a more engaging, inclusive, and exciting matchday environment. As these plans come to fruition, the 2024/25 season is poised to mark a significant milestone in the club's storied history, one that promises to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, while ensuring that Easter Road remains a welcoming space for all. With the unwavering support of the Gordon family and the broader Hibernian community, the future looks bright for Hibs, as they continue to build on their legacy with an eye towards innovation and inclusivity.