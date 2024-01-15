Hibernian Abandons Pursuit of Adryan; Focuses on Immediate Impact Players

Putting an end to the ongoing speculations, Nick Montgomery, the head honcho of Easter Road, has officially declared the cessation of Hibernian's pursuit of former Brescia player, Adryan. The announcement occurred amidst Hibernian's week-long winter break training camp in Dubai, with Montgomery emphasizing the need for athletes who can provide an immediate boost to the team's performance.

Decision on Kris Moore Pending

Leeds U21 center-back Kris Moore, who had been training with Hibernian for a potential loan move, is currently back at Thorp Arch. The fate of Moore's potential loan deal with Hibs hangs in the balance, with Montgomery yet to make a decision. The squad's right-back position has been light, but academy graduate Kanayo Megwa has been recalled from loan and may be ready to step into the first team.

Budget Constraints and Future Plans

Despite the club's limitations in the current transfer window due to budget constraints, Montgomery assures the fans that they are working diligently to find the right candidates who can make an immediate impact. The club is in talks with Musa Toure for a potential summer move. However, a decision on a loan deal for Leeds United defender Kris Moore is still pending. The potential loan move for Moore could depend on the performance of Kenayo Megwa, who recently returned from a loan spell at Airdrie.

Adryan's Brief Stint with Hibernian

Adryan, a former Flamengo, Leeds, and Brescia forward, had a brief trial with Hibernian but will not be offered a contract. Adryan's short stint was a practical arrangement to provide enough players for practice matches. The club lost a closed-door match 5-1 against Servette, marking Adryan's first and last appearance for Hibs. Hibernian is bidding adieu to Kris Moore, who will return to Leeds United.

In anticipation of an injury-hit season, the club has taken the precaution of recalling Kanayo Megwa from Airdrie, while also expecting a timely windfall from former full-back Josh Doig's departure from Hellas Verona. Despite the projected deal with Sassuolo and Bournemouth owner Bill Foley's reported investment in the club, player recruitment plans are unlikely to change in the short term. Montgomery remains optimistic about addressing the squad's size constraints and hopes to bring in new players.