Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship

For the Hersey boys basketball team, the 58th Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament marked the end of the year with a triumphant note. Despite an initial setback against Lake Park, the Huskies rallied, clinching the consolation championship on December 29, 2023.

A Rocky Start

Despite an exceptional performance by Jared Ryg and Brody Variano in the opening game, the Huskies fell short against Lake Park. Ryg, impressively accumulating 22 points before fouling out, and Variano, with his pivotal role, couldn’t outrun the exceptional performances of Lake Park’s Camden Cerese and Tommy Rochford.

The Comeback

The following day, Hersey bounced back. A victory over Boylan was secured, thanks to noteworthy performances from Justin Arrowood, Ryg, Joey Brown, Variano, and Logan Luxen. Their winning streak didn’t end there. They overpowered Perspectives MSA with a significant scoring lead, primarily from Ryg and Variano. Their final game against Lanphier added another victory to their record.

Standout Contributions

Throughout the tournament, Ryg led the team with a remarkable 71 points and 16 steals, while Variano added 40 points. Luxen provided the majority of assists, and Kyle Irwin was the leading rebounder. Ryg’s outstanding performance earned him a place on the all-tournament team, making him the seventh Huskies player to receive such an honor.