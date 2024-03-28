Hero Indian Open Day 1: Luiten, Nakajima, Manassero Lead; Indian Contenders Lag Behind

At the Hero Indian Open, an event eagerly anticipated by golf enthusiasts and professionals alike, the opening day did not unfold as the home crowd might have hoped. With the DLF Golf and Country Club playing host, the tournament saw international players take the lead while Indian contenders struggled to make their mark. Dutchman Joost Luiten, Japan's Keita Nakajima, and Italy's Matteo Manassero emerged as the frontrunners, each carding seven under to tie for the lead.

International Players Dominate

The trio of Luiten, Nakajima, and Manassero showcased their skills on a course known for rewarding aggressive play. Luiten, with a history of coming close in the 2023 tournament, impressed with nine birdies despite early setbacks. Nakajima's performance was equally commendable, demonstrating precision and control throughout his round. Manassero, on the other hand, played a flawless bogey-free game, his strategy paying off in spades.

Indian Golfers' Uphill Battle

Despite the high hopes pinned on them, Indian golfers found the going tough. OP Chouhan, Aman Raj, and Karandeep Kochhar were the best among the locals, each finishing the day four under to tie for 14th place. Chouhan, who had recently acquired a new set of irons, felt confident with his gear, attributing his performance to the "feel" of his new clubs. However, challenges on the back nine saw him slip from a promising position. Raj and Kochhar, while putting up a good fight, could not break into the top ten, leaving the home crowd yearning for a stronger showing.

Looking Ahead

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on whether the Indian contingent can mount a comeback. The course at DLF Golf and Country Club has proved to be a formidable challenge, but it also offers opportunities for golfers willing to take risks. With Luiten, Nakajima, and Manassero setting a blistering pace, the pressure is on for the home favorites to step up their game and make their presence felt. The coming days promise to be filled with thrilling golf as players vie for the coveted title at the Hero Indian Open.