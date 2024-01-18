Herne Hill Harriers’ Jasmine Nkoso Triumphs at South of England Indoor Championships

As the dust settles on the South of England Indoor Championships, the prowess of Herne Hill Harriers resonates. A name that stands tall among the victors is Jasmine Nkoso, a seasoned England Schools international multi-event athlete. Nkoso clinched gold in the shot put event, recording a personal best of 12.49 meters, a testament to her unwavering dedication and relentless training.

Nkoso’s All-Round Performance

Unfazed by the pressure of a multi-event challenge, Nkoso displayed a commendable performance throughout the weekend. She secured fifth place in the U15 girls 60m hurdles, clocking in at 9.49 seconds. Her prowess extended to the long jump where she leaped a distance of 5.00 meters, again landing in fifth place. Nkoso further proved her mettle in the high jump where she cleared 1.55 meters, finishing seventh.

Herne Hill Harriers’ Remarkable Showcase

The Herne Hill Harriers’ success was not solely confined to Nkoso’s achievements. In the U17 men’s 400m final, Fred Hake emerged victorious, posting a time of 51.35 seconds, a remarkable improvement from his qualifying time of 53.72 seconds. Sasha Nolan contributed a silver medal to the Harriers’ tally, leaping 4.67 meters in the U13 girls long jump and finishing fifth in the 60m final.

Outdoor Teams Shine at Surrey League

Simultaneously, the Harriers’ outdoor teams made a robust showing in the Surrey League cross country season at Wimbledon Common. The women’s A team delivered a strong third-place finish. Leading the charge was New Zealand’s Georgie Grgec, who is in the midst of preparations for the World Cross Country Championships. Grgec dominated the senior women’s race, securing a first-place finish. The men’s team, competing against 352 runners, navigated a challenging 8km course to finish sixth, with Sam Bramwell leading the pack in fourth place.

Emerging Talent

The competition also witnessed the rise of young talent. Lily-Rose Brown and Ella Rennie displayed commendable performances in the U17 women’s 200m heats. Maliyah Boothe stood out in the U13 girls high jump, indicating a bright future for the Herne Hill Harriers.