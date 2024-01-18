en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Herne Hill Harriers’ Jasmine Nkoso Triumphs at South of England Indoor Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Herne Hill Harriers’ Jasmine Nkoso Triumphs at South of England Indoor Championships

As the dust settles on the South of England Indoor Championships, the prowess of Herne Hill Harriers resonates. A name that stands tall among the victors is Jasmine Nkoso, a seasoned England Schools international multi-event athlete. Nkoso clinched gold in the shot put event, recording a personal best of 12.49 meters, a testament to her unwavering dedication and relentless training.

Nkoso’s All-Round Performance

Unfazed by the pressure of a multi-event challenge, Nkoso displayed a commendable performance throughout the weekend. She secured fifth place in the U15 girls 60m hurdles, clocking in at 9.49 seconds. Her prowess extended to the long jump where she leaped a distance of 5.00 meters, again landing in fifth place. Nkoso further proved her mettle in the high jump where she cleared 1.55 meters, finishing seventh.

Herne Hill Harriers’ Remarkable Showcase

The Herne Hill Harriers’ success was not solely confined to Nkoso’s achievements. In the U17 men’s 400m final, Fred Hake emerged victorious, posting a time of 51.35 seconds, a remarkable improvement from his qualifying time of 53.72 seconds. Sasha Nolan contributed a silver medal to the Harriers’ tally, leaping 4.67 meters in the U13 girls long jump and finishing fifth in the 60m final.

Outdoor Teams Shine at Surrey League

Simultaneously, the Harriers’ outdoor teams made a robust showing in the Surrey League cross country season at Wimbledon Common. The women’s A team delivered a strong third-place finish. Leading the charge was New Zealand’s Georgie Grgec, who is in the midst of preparations for the World Cross Country Championships. Grgec dominated the senior women’s race, securing a first-place finish. The men’s team, competing against 352 runners, navigated a challenging 8km course to finish sixth, with Sam Bramwell leading the pack in fourth place.

Emerging Talent

The competition also witnessed the rise of young talent. Lily-Rose Brown and Ella Rennie displayed commendable performances in the U17 women’s 200m heats. Maliyah Boothe stood out in the U13 girls high jump, indicating a bright future for the Herne Hill Harriers.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Danny Ainge, the CEO and governor of the Utah Jazz, is setting a new trend in the world of basketball. Emphasizing the importance of a global search for talent, he has affirmed the franchise’s commitment to scouting players from every major basketball-playing nation across the globe. This includes South America, Europe, Asia, and all regions
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
18 mins ago
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
22 mins ago
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
7 mins ago
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
16 mins ago
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
17 mins ago
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressional Leaders in Negotiations to Strike Border Security Deal for Ukraine Aid Funding
47 seconds
Congressional Leaders in Negotiations to Strike Border Security Deal for Ukraine Aid Funding
Navigating Uncharted Waters: Donald Trump's Unprecedented Legal Challenges
55 seconds
Navigating Uncharted Waters: Donald Trump's Unprecedented Legal Challenges
Debating the Efficacy of U.S. Policy in Preventing Wider Middle East Conflict
3 mins
Debating the Efficacy of U.S. Policy in Preventing Wider Middle East Conflict
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
3 mins
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
4 mins
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
6 mins
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
6 mins
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
6 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
7 mins
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app