Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host

In a recent social media disclosure, Kirk Herbstreit, an esteemed analyst for ESPN and Prime Video, has suggested that the Rose Bowl should be the permanent host of the College Football Playoff (CFP) Championship game. Herbstreit’s proposition centers around the Rose Bowl’s setting, beauty, and historical significance, citing the memorable moments it has hosted through the years.

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl: A Historical Landmark

Located in Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl holds the title of the oldest bowl game in college football. Its inaugural game dating back to 1902. Historically, this highly esteemed bowl featured a matchup between the leading teams of the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences. This prestigious venue has not only been a testament to the enduring traditions of college football but has also been the stage for countless unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.

Changing Roles of Rose Bowl

The introduction of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) and the CFP has altered the Rose Bowl’s role in the postseason. The CFP Championship Game location is not tied to any traditional bowl game, adding a layer of unpredictability to the postseason. This shift in tradition has seen the Rose Bowl transition from its historical role to a rotational participant in the CFP.

The CFP Expansion and Its Implications

With the CFP set to expand to a 12-team field next year, the New Year’s Six bowls, which include the Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Peach, and Fiesta Bowls, are slated to host the quarterfinal and semifinal games. While this expansion promises more opportunities for teams to compete for the championship, it also opens up a potential debate over the location of the championship game. Herbstreit’s suggestion, while rooted in tradition and respect for the Rose Bowl’s history, might face opposition from these bowls and other host cities that are eager to continue rotating the championship game location.

As the debate unfolds, it’s important to remember that the heart of college football lies not only in the games themselves but also in the timeless traditions and the iconic venues that have shaped the sport. Whether or not the Rose Bowl becomes the permanent host of the CFP Championship game, it will undoubtedly remain a cherished landmark in the annals of college football.