Sports

Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market

Henry Rifles, renowned for their craftsmanship and innovation, have introduced a new firearm into the market, the Henry Homesteader. This 9mm, semi-automatic blow-back carbine is making waves for its performance and features. The Homesteader is compatible with both proprietary and, depending on the model, Glock-pattern or SIG/M&P pattern magazines.

The Homesteader: Features and Performance

The Homesteader boasts a 16.37-inch heavy-profile barrel that is threaded for suppressors, a durable aluminum receiver, and a traditional hardwood stock. Adding to its user-friendly design, it features a tang-mounted safety and a rubberized buttpad with the Henry logo. The magazine release location varies with the magazine well module installed, offering flexibility for the user. The Homesteader demonstrated reliability throughout the review, with no malfunctions after firing 600 rounds of various 9mm ammo, even with a suppressor attached. It achieved 2.5-inch groups at 100 yards. However, it’s not recommended for shooting at that range due to the bullet trajectory of 9mm rounds.

Usage and Market Reception

The Homesteader is considered a solid option for plinking, varmint hunting, or home defense, offering a more traditional alternative to tactical, polymer Pistol Caliber Carbines (PCCs). While the Homesteader may not appeal to all shooters, it has a place in the market, especially as a companion carbine to a shooter’s favorite pistol.

Other Market Updates

On another note, Smith & Wesson® have released a new Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC) called the RESPONSETM, featuring the innovative FlexmagTM System. This PCC is compatible with a wide range of double stack 9MM pistol magazines from Smith & Wesson® and other manufacturers. Additionally, the webpage offers detailed pricing and market analysis for the Winchester Model 9422 25th Anniversary High Grade firearm, providing average prices for new and used models, as well as factors that can influence the firearm’s value.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

