Hendrick Motorsports Eyes Victory with No. 17 Car in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Races for 40th Anniversary

In an exciting announcement on Feb. 27, Hendrick Motorsports revealed plans to participate in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races during their landmark 40th anniversary season. Rick Hendrick, the team's owner, shared his enthusiasm for seeing the No. 17 car, a vehicle with deep historical roots within the team, vie for victories. This year, the car will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com, marking another chapter in its successful partnership with the team's dealerships.

Drivers and Strategy for Success

The team's strategy for the upcoming season is clear: aiming for victory lane with a robust lineup of drivers. William Byron is set to compete in four races across different locations, while Kyle Larson will take on challenges at Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago street course. Additionally, Chase Elliott is scheduled to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Darlington in August, with Alex Bowman rounding out the team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This diverse and talented roster signals the team's commitment to dominating the series in 2024.

A Legacy of Achievement

The No. 17 car holds a special place in Hendrick Motorsports' history, with notable victories from Darrell Waltrip and Ricky Hendrick. Last year, the car, driven by a combination of Bowman, Byron, Elliott, Larson, and Rajah Caruth, secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 placements in six events, demonstrating its competitive edge. The team's decision to run the No. 17 car in 10 races this season underlines their dedication to celebrating their 40th anniversary with significant achievements.

Partnerships and Future Prospects

The partnership with HendrickCars.com continues to be a cornerstone of the team's strategy, fueling their ambitions on the track. With a solid lineup of drivers and the leadership of crew chiefs Brandon McSwain and Greg Ives, Hendrick Motorsports is poised for success. The inclusion of road-racing veteran Boris Said in the roster adds an intriguing dynamic to the team's strategy, potentially broadening their competitive edge across different circuits.

As Hendrick Motorsports gears up for a season of high stakes and high hopes, the return of the No. 17 car to the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a testament to the team's enduring legacy and ambition. With a clear focus on victory and a distinguished team of drivers, Hendrick Motorsports is set to make their 40th anniversary season one for the history books.