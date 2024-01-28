Hendon Hooker's Chipped Tooth Question Mark for NFC Championship

In a surprising twist, Detroit Lions' rookie quarterback, Hendon Hooker, finds himself marked as questionable for the pivotal NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. The reason? A chipped tooth extraction. Despite this seemingly minor setback, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport anticipates Hooker's presence on the field come game time.

From ACL to Chip Tooth: Hooker's Unexpected Season

Hooker's first NFL season has been anything but ordinary. After recovering from a torn ACL that saw him benched for most of the season, he now faces another potential roadblock due to a dental issue. Yet, all signs point towards him overcoming this latest hurdle, much like his previous one.

Emergency Quarterback: A New Role Emerges

In an unforeseen turn of events, Hooker was moved to the active roster as the emergency quarterback—a role that didn't exist until the Lions proposed a successful rule change in the wake of a 49ers quarterback crisis during last year's NFC Championship. This strategic move has proven beneficial, allowing Hooker to engage in individual work with the coaching staff, an opportunity unavailable to him unless he was on the roster.

Hooker's Importance to the Lions

Despite not having played this season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the significance of Hooker's presence on the active roster. His individual work with the coaching staff is a testament to his value to the team, highlighting the unique position he holds as the emergency quarterback. His potential play in the NFC Championship game, despite his recent dental issue, further underscores his importance to the Lions.