Helskate: Skateboarding Through the Depths of Hell in the Latest Action Roguelite

Imagine kickflipping into the heart of Hell, grinding rails while battling demons, and making an ally of the very essence of skateboarding itself. This is not a fever dream of a skate punk listening to too much punk rock but the reality of Helskate, the latest action roguelite game that seamlessly stitches together the adrenaline of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with the mythological depth of Hades. Launched into early access on February 16, 2024, by Phantom Coast, Helskate is a daring venture into the underworld on four wheels, promising players an uncharted journey filled with tricks, battles, and exploration.

Skating Through Hell's Circles

In Helskate, players find themselves pushing through zones teeming with infernal enemies, using a combination of classic arcade skating and combat to prevail. The twist? Each kickflip and grind powers up attacks, with a roster of weapons ranging from swords to shurikens at the player's disposal. But it's not just about the combat; performing intricate tricks and combos fills up a meter that, once full, can unleash devastating abilities. The game's inventive mechanics encourage players to find a rhythmic dance between skating and fighting, ensuring that no two runs through Hell are ever the same.

Meeting the Gods of Skating

As if skating through Hell wasn't audacious enough, players will also encounter the 'Gods of Skating'. These mythical entities offer unique builds and combat mechanics, pushing players to adapt and strategize on the fly. Each god has a distinct personality and style, echoing the vibrant diversity found in skate culture itself. With the early access version introducing the first of three planned worlds, Phantom Coast hints at a vast universe waiting to be explored, filled with secrets, stories, and perhaps a few legendary skate spots.

A Vision of Hell on Wheels

Behind Helskate's bold fusion of genres is director Steve Swink, whose pedigree includes work on Tony Hawk's Underground. Swink's vision for the game is clear: to blend the high-flying joy of skateboarding with the challenge and depth of a roguelite. The game's commitment to this vision is evident in every ollie and demon slain. With plans to remain in early access for about a year, Phantom Coast has already laid out a roadmap for Helskate's evolution, including new levels, upgrades, minibosses, and even ice-based gear. For those eager to dive in, Helskate is currently available on Steam with a 10% launch discount, inviting players to carve their path through Hell one trick at a time.

In a landscape often dominated by sequels and safe bets, Helskate stands out as a testament to the power of innovative thinking and the enduring appeal of skateboarding. It's a game that promises not just a challenge but a journey—one that's as much about discovering the possibilities within ourselves as it is about exploring the depths of Hell. As players grind their way through this fiery underworld, they're not just fighting for survival; they're skating a line between legend and myth, pushing the boundaries of what a video game can be. And if Helskate's early access launch is any indication, this journey has only just begun.