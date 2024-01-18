Hearts Show Interest in Yan Dhanda; Robert Snodgrass Retires from Football

Yan Dhanda, the 25-year-old midfield dynamo from Ross County, is creating ripples in the football transfer market. The former Liverpool youth product, currently making waves in Scottish football, is drawing significant attention from several clubs, including Hearts. This interest is largely due to Dhanda’s impressive performances and the fact that his contract is set to expire this summer.

Hearts Eyeing Dhanda

Hearts, under the leadership of Steven Naismith, have expressed interest in signing Dhanda. The club aims to bolster its attacking lineup and sees Dhanda as a potential asset. However, despite the player’s right to engage in pre-contract talks with interested parties, Ross County isn’t quite ready to let go of their star player.

Manager Adams’ Stand

Ross County manager Derek Adams has expressed a strong desire to retain Dhanda. He states that any transfer this month would require a sizeable fee, as the club has not yet received any concrete offers. Adams’ stance sends a clear message to Hearts and other potential suitors: Ross County won’t let their star player go on the cheap.

Snodgrass Retires

In other news, former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from professional football. The 20-year veteran played for notable clubs like Leeds United, Norwich City, West Ham, Hull City, and Luton Town during his illustrious career. Snodgrass shared his retirement decision on social media, reminiscing about his journey from the east end of Glasgow to achieving his childhood dream of playing professional football.