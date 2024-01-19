Hearts Negotiate New Contract with Captain Amid Speculations

In the heart of Scottish football, Heart of Midlothian Football Club, popularly known as Hearts, is engaged in an intricate negotiation with their captain, Lawrence Shankland. The bone of contention is Shankland's contract, with Hearts attempting to secure their leading scorer's future.

The Shankland Dilemma

At 28, Shankland is a vital asset to Hearts, with an impressive tally of 46 goals in 75 games since joining the club in July 2022. But his current contract, with 18 months remaining, has sparked speculation about his future. Hearts have offered a new contract to their captain, although it's reported the proposed wage increase is negligible.

Hearts' CEO, Andrew McKinlay, has stated that the offer to Shankland remains on the table. He acknowledges that Shankland is already among the highest-paid players, suggesting the new offer does not include a significant wage hike. The clock ticks as Hearts wait for a response, with the understanding that Shankland's decision will shape the club's near future.

An Unexpected Twist

Rumours suggest Rangers have shown interest in Shankland. If these whispers hold truth, it could complicate matters for Hearts. Yet, McKinlay remains optimistic about Shankland's future at the club, believing he will still be a Hearts player come February 1st, regardless of whether he signs a new contract or not.

Looking Ahead

Amid the Shankland saga, another narrative unfolds. Hearts' goalkeeper Craig Gordon may be set for a return after a 13-month absence due to a double leg break. Manager Steven Naismith, fondly referred to as Naisy, is considering the possibility of Gordon's return, adding another layer to the dynamic at Hearts.

In the midst of these developments, Alan Forrest has agreed to a new two-year deal, boosting the club's morale. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Shankland's future and Gordon's potential return, Hearts remains focused on their goals, aiming for third place in the Scottish Premiership.

As the narratives of Shankland, Gordon, and Forrest interweave, Hearts navigates a pivotal stage in its history. The decisions made in the coming weeks will undoubtedly shape the future of the club, its players, and its loyal fans.