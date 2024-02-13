Heartbreaking Loss: Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Team Falls to Saugus in Season Opener

In a nail-biting season opener, the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team experienced a heartbreaking 13-12 loss to Saugus. Despite a robust first half, the Chargers couldn't maintain their lead, ultimately succumbing to a penalty advantage in the game's final moments.

A Promising Start

As February 13, 2024, unfolded, so did the anticipation surrounding the Dos Pueblos Chargers' first game of the season. With Roman Christou and Daniel Finneran each netting three goals, the team confidently built a 10-5 lead by halftime. Jack Finneran and Orion Prewarski contributed significantly, further bolstering the Chargers' momentum.

A Comeback for the Ages

However, the tides turned in the third quarter, with Saugus narrowing the gap to two goals. The intensity escalated, and the crowd held their breath as the teams battled it out on the field. Tied at 12-12 in the fourth quarter, disaster struck for the Chargers in the form of a penalty call.

The Agonizing Penalty

Saugus seized the opportunity, scoring the winning goal and dealing the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team a crushing blow. The Chargers accrued 6.30 minutes of penalties throughout the game, undeniably impacting their performance.

Despite the loss, the Dos Pueblos Chargers look forward to their home opener on February 29 against Oak Park. With lessons learned from this narrow defeat, the team is poised to come back stronger than ever.