Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers’ manager

Taiwanese baseball stalwart, Peng Cheng-min, has stepped down from his role as the manager of the CTBC Brothers, citing health concerns. Instead of completely leaving the organization, Peng will continue his association with the team by managing in the minor league of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). The vacant managerial position will be filled by the team’s Japanese hitting coach, Keiichi Hirano.

A History of Managerial Shifts

This significant change marks the second managerial shift within the CTBC Brothers in just one year and makes Hirano the eighth manager for the team in the past decade. Despite Peng’s commendable efforts after taking over the reins from Lin Wei-chu in mid-May, which saw the team record a second-best league standing during his tenure, the CTBC Brothers fell short of qualifying for the playoffs this season.

Accountability and Decision Making

Peng openly expressed his regret and sense of responsibility for the team’s performance on social media. He revealed that his decision to step down was made after extensive consultations with his family, doctor, and the franchise. This sentiment of accountability and the decision for a change in role displays the depth of Peng’s character.

Respecting Privacy and Recognizing Contributions

General Manager Liu Chih-wei maintained a respect for Peng’s privacy by refraining from disclosing the specific health issues. He emphasized that the decision for Peng’s departure was independent of the team’s performance. The CTBC Brothers had been victorious in the CPBL championships in 2021 and 2022 under the leadership of Lin Wei-chu. Alongside Peng’s departure, Lin Wei-chu and minor-league base running coach Hsu Feng-pun have also decided to part ways with the organization. The CTBC Brothers expressed their deep respect for the decisions made by the coaches and their gratitude for their significant contributions to the team.