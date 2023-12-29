en English
HC Davos Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling Spengler Cup Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:27 pm EST
HC Davos Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling Spengler Cup Match

In an exhilarating game at the Spengler Cup, HC Davos clinched victory against Canada with a scoreline of 4-3. The winning goal, scored by Calle Andersson, came within the last four minutes of the regulation time. The match witnessed a remarkable comeback by the host team, HC Davos, who scored three goals without reply in the third period, overturning Canada’s initial lead.

A Game of Twists and Turns

Josh Jooris of Canada had set the pace of the match by scoring the first goal. However, Davos’s Henrik Haapala equalized in the second period. Canada’s Michael Joly and John Quenneville further extended their team’s lead, but their efforts were soon neutralized. Davos’s Michael Fora and Andres Ambuhl managed to level the scores, thereby setting the stage for Andersson’s dramatic winner.

The Spengler Cup Journey

With this win, Davos has had a strong start in the tournament, establishing a 2-0 record. On the other hand, Canada had previously marked their presence by winning their opening round-robin game against Frolunda HC with a 4-0 scoreline. The Spengler Cup is a prestigious annual ice hockey tournament that features European club teams along with a Canadian team composed of professional players.

Canada’s Quest for Redemption

After falling short in the quarterfinals of the previous year’s event, Canada is keen on making a stronger impact as the tournament progresses. They look forward to adding to their all-time lead of 16 tournament championships and improving their record of winning or finishing runner-up in five of the last six iterations of the tournament. With the quarterfinal match serving as a rematch of the 2018 Spengler Cup final, which was won by KalPa Kuopio, Canada’s journey in the tournament is all set to be a riveting watch.

Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

