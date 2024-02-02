Hazleton Area Ends Wilkes-Barre Area's Winning Streak in Thrilling Match

In an adrenaline-charged Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game, Hazleton Area emerged victorious against Wilkes-Barre Area, with a final score of 60-54. This fiercely contested match, staged in Plains Township, marked the end of Wilkes-Barre Area's impressive 14-game winning streak, and propelled Hazleton Area to notch up its fourth consecutive victory.

A Turnaround Victory

Notably, this win for Hazleton Area (9-2 Div. 1, 12-7 overall) has added significance due to a previous double-overtime loss to Wilkes-Barre Area (9-1 Div. 1, 14-4 overall). The sweet taste of victory was particularly savored by senior Joe Marshall, who turned in a stellar performance scoring 16 points and securing 11 rebounds. He was ably supported by Luke Gennaro, who contributed 15 points to the team's total.

Decisive Moments

The victory was in part enabled by a pivotal rebound basket from Luis Guzman in the final minute of the game. This was complemented by Hazleton Area's strategic dominance in the paint, with standout contributions from Guzman and freshman guard Dylan Stish.

Standing Firm against Late Surge

Despite a late comeback attempt from Wilkes-Barre Area, which saw a series of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Hazleton Area held its nerve to maintain its lead. This victory demonstrated the team's strategy of leveraging their size advantage, with effective team play and strong rebounding proving to be key factors in their win.

Looking forward, Hazleton Area's prospects in the WVC playoffs hang in the balance. If they manage to finish either first or second in the division, a potential rematch with Wilkes-Barre Area could be on the horizon, setting the stage for another thrilling encounter.