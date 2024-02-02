Hazleton Area Ends Wilkes-Barre Area's Winning Streak in Pivotal Basketball Game

In a critical Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys' basketball game, Hazleton Area managed to snap the 14-game winning streak of Wilkes-Barre Area with a 60-54 triumph. Senior players Joe Marshall and Luis Guzman's outstanding inside play and rebounding prowess were instrumental in the Cougars' victory.

Hazleton Area's Dominance in Rebounds

Hazleton Area exploited their size advantage effectively, particularly with the contributions of Joe Marshall who scored 16 points and secured 11 rebounds. Luis Guzman's rebound basket played a decisive role late in the game, helping the Cougars seal the win. This strategy was most notable in the third quarter when Hazleton Area stretched their lead to 48-29.

Wilkes-Barre Area's Valiant Comeback

Despite struggling with their shooting during the middle quarters, Wilkes-Barre Area staged an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter. With a series of 3-pointers, they managed to narrow the gap, but unfortunately, they couldn't overcome the deficit completely.

Implications for the WVC Playoffs

This victory has marked Hazleton Area's fourth consecutive win, improving their record to 9-2 in the division and 12-7 overall. This keeps them in the race for the WVC playoffs. Despite the loss, Wilkes-Barre Area still has a robust record of 9-1 in the division and 14-4 overall, indicating a promising outlook for the rest of the season.