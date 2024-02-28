Hazel Green Triumphs Over Hillcrest in High-Stakes Semifinal, Eyes State Championship

In a dramatic turn of events, the Hazel Green girls basketball team, aiming for their seventh consecutive state title, staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat Hillcrest Tuscaloosa 52-38. Despite Hillcrest's strong performance in the first half, Hazel Green's resilience and strategic adjustments after the break proved decisive, propelling them into the state championship game.

First Half Dominance Meets Second Half Resurgence

Hillcrest's Lady Patriots started the game on a high, showcasing an impressive 71.4% accuracy from the 3-point range and leading the scoreboard for the first half. Jareah Branch, leading her team, scored 15 points, reflecting Hillcrest's determination and skill. However, Hazel Green, known for their championship pedigree, displayed a lackluster performance in the initial half, failing to score any 3-pointers and trailing behind.

The tide turned dramatically in the third quarter when Hazel Green, revitalized and focused, took their first lead of the game. Their improved strategy and execution saw them shooting 50% from the field in the second half, a significant improvement that dismantled Hillcrest's early-game momentum. Key players Leah Brooks, Zyriah Price, and Kristen Johnson collectively contributed 38 points, turning the game in Hazel Green's favor.

Hillcrest's Valiant Effort and Season Reflection

Despite the defeat, Hillcrest's performance in the AHSAA state basketball semifinals was noteworthy. Their second consecutive Final Four appearance and back-to-back 6A-Area 6 regular season and tournament championships underscore a successful season. The Lady Patriots' sharpshooting in the first half, particularly from beyond the arc, highlighted their talent and team synergy.

Coach Scott Suttles of Hillcrest praised his team's effort and resilience throughout the season. The loss, while disappointing, does not diminish the achievements and growth of the Lady Patriots, who have firmly established themselves as formidable contenders in Alabama high school basketball.

Looking Ahead: Hazel Green's Championship Aspirations

As Hazel Green advances to the state championship game, their comeback victory against Hillcrest underscores their championship DNA. The team's ability to adjust and overcome adversity will be crucial as they seek to secure their seventh consecutive state title. Coach Tim Miller's leadership and the team's collective spirit have been pivotal to Hazel Green's sustained success.

This victory not only adds another chapter to Hazel Green's storied basketball history but also sets the stage for an exciting state championship showdown. With a blend of experienced seniors and talented underclassmen, Hazel Green's pursuit of another title will be a testament to their legacy and dominance in Alabama high school basketball.