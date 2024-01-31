Hayley Shanks: A Unique Blend of Neuroscience, Football, and Mental Health Advocacy

In the bustling world of academia and sports, Hayley Shanks, a wide receiver for Western's women's football team and a third-year PhD student at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, is making her mark with groundbreaking research in neuroscience. Her work revolves around the study of a promising drug, LM11A-31, that targets the early-to-mild stages of Alzheimer's disease.
Raising the Bar in Alzheimer's Research
Alzheimer's, a disease known for its devastating effects on memory and cognition, typically presents symptoms long after significant brain damage has occurred. This fact poses a serious challenge to researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide. Shanks, working under the guide of Taylor Schmitz, PhD, is addressing this issue by focusing on enhancing the resilience of brain cells and preventing their degeneration.
The drug LM11A-31, subject of Shanks' research, targets a crucial protein called the P75 neurotrophin receptor. This protein is integral to neuron survival and the team aims to manipulate it to halt neuron degeneration. The goal is to preserve cholinergic cells - cells critical for memory, learning, and attention, and which are particularly susceptible to Alzheimer's disease.
A Collaborative Effort for a Global Challenge
Shanks' research is not a solo venture. She collaborates with renowned researchers Dr. Frank Longo and Dr. Steve Massa from Stanford University and the University of California San Francisco, respectively. Together, they aim to regulate the P75 neurotrophin receptor with LM11A-31 to alleviate the genetic pressure contributing to Alzheimer's.
This innovative approach hopes to combine the use of the drug with lifestyle adjustments to slow the disease's progression before symptoms manifest. It represents a beacon of hope for millions affected by Alzheimer's worldwide.
Complementing Research with Outreach
Beyond her pivotal work in neuroscience, Shanks is also active in her community. She engages in football, providing a stress-free outlet amidst her rigorous academic pursuits. Additionally, she has co-launched a mental health podcast called Brain Matter Chatter. Together with fellow PhD students, Shanks has created a safe space where mental health in academia can be openly discussed, reinforcing her commitment to holistic well-being.
Shanks' journey is a testament to the power of unexpected opportunities leading to significant outcomes. Originally contemplating a career in fashion design, a high school biology assignment became her inspiration to delve into neuroscience. Today, she stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, pushing boundaries in Alzheimer's research and mental health advocacy.