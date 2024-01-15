Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament

In a triumphant display of sportsmanship and skill, Oshane Haye and Zandre Roye emerged victorious at the 22nd Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament. Held at the prestigious Sandals Golf and Country Club in Upton, St Mary, the duo defended their title with a remarkable gross score of 59, 12 under par. This victory is their second consecutive win at this tournament, affirming their status as top contenders in the world of golf.

From Local Heroes to International Contenders

Haye and Roye’s victory at the home-course tournament is a testament to their prowess and serves as a solid platform for their upcoming participation in the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama. Their journey from local heroes to international contenders is a compelling narrative of ambition and determination. The duo will enjoy a well-deserved two-night stay at a Couples Resort upon their return from Panama, a fitting prize for their commendable performance.

Supporting Youth Development and Education

Both golfers are shining examples of the success of the Sandals Foundation Junior Golfers programme. This initiative, aimed at fostering youth development in the St Ann-St Mary area, has been instrumental in honing the duo’s skills and propelling them to their present success. Moreover, the Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament, organized by Couples Resorts, has been supporting the Three Hills Primary School for over 15 years, contributing significantly to the school’s development and infrastructure.

Community Engagement and Corporate Sponsorship

Mark Newnham and Jodi-Munn Barrow secured the runners-up position with an impressive score of 63. Meanwhile, Doc Gels and Fabian Gordon emerged as net-score winners with a score of 62. The tournament also acknowledged individual achievements, with Larry Lodenquai, Jenny Schneider, George Watt, John Odde, and Dale Wanliss winning ‘Closest to the Pin’ honors on various holes.

The event was a resounding success, raising $2.5 million for the improvement of the school’s facilities. Digicel Business was the main sponsor of the event, contributing a generous $5 million. Other sponsors included National Commercial Bank, Fraser Fontaine & Kong, Guardian Group, and several insurance companies. Their contributions reflect a deep commitment to community development and education, helping to shape the future leaders of tomorrow.