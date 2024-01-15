en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jamaica

Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Haye and Roye Defend Title at Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament

In a triumphant display of sportsmanship and skill, Oshane Haye and Zandre Roye emerged victorious at the 22nd Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament. Held at the prestigious Sandals Golf and Country Club in Upton, St Mary, the duo defended their title with a remarkable gross score of 59, 12 under par. This victory is their second consecutive win at this tournament, affirming their status as top contenders in the world of golf.

From Local Heroes to International Contenders

Haye and Roye’s victory at the home-course tournament is a testament to their prowess and serves as a solid platform for their upcoming participation in the Latin America Amateur Championship in Panama. Their journey from local heroes to international contenders is a compelling narrative of ambition and determination. The duo will enjoy a well-deserved two-night stay at a Couples Resort upon their return from Panama, a fitting prize for their commendable performance.

Supporting Youth Development and Education

Both golfers are shining examples of the success of the Sandals Foundation Junior Golfers programme. This initiative, aimed at fostering youth development in the St Ann-St Mary area, has been instrumental in honing the duo’s skills and propelling them to their present success. Moreover, the Ocho Rios Charity Golf Tournament, organized by Couples Resorts, has been supporting the Three Hills Primary School for over 15 years, contributing significantly to the school’s development and infrastructure.

Community Engagement and Corporate Sponsorship

Mark Newnham and Jodi-Munn Barrow secured the runners-up position with an impressive score of 63. Meanwhile, Doc Gels and Fabian Gordon emerged as net-score winners with a score of 62. The tournament also acknowledged individual achievements, with Larry Lodenquai, Jenny Schneider, George Watt, John Odde, and Dale Wanliss winning ‘Closest to the Pin’ honors on various holes.

The event was a resounding success, raising $2.5 million for the improvement of the school’s facilities. Digicel Business was the main sponsor of the event, contributing a generous $5 million. Other sponsors included National Commercial Bank, Fraser Fontaine & Kong, Guardian Group, and several insurance companies. Their contributions reflect a deep commitment to community development and education, helping to shape the future leaders of tomorrow.

0
Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Jamaica

See more
12 hours ago
Passenger Intervention Halts Deportation of Jamaican Gangster
On a British Airways flight destined for Kingston, passengers unknowingly intervened in the deportation of Lawrence Morgan, a convicted Jamaican gangster. Despite his criminal background, which includes firearm offenses and violent gang activities, his deportation from the UK was halted, igniting a debate on the deportation of individuals who arrived in the UK as children.
Passenger Intervention Halts Deportation of Jamaican Gangster
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
1 day ago
Jamaica's Potters Fair Art & Craft Show: A Celebration of Local Talent
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
1 day ago
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
Jamaican Integrity Commission's Review Faces Scrutiny Amid Political Criticisms
24 hours ago
Jamaican Integrity Commission's Review Faces Scrutiny Amid Political Criticisms
Jamaica Addresses Funding Disparities for JCF, JDF Amid Strategic Planning
1 day ago
Jamaica Addresses Funding Disparities for JCF, JDF Amid Strategic Planning
Jamaica's Adoption Crisis: Long Waits and Systemic Failures Drive Parents to Private Arrangements
1 day ago
Jamaica's Adoption Crisis: Long Waits and Systemic Failures Drive Parents to Private Arrangements
Latest Headlines
World News
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
29 seconds
Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
32 seconds
Untangling the Complexities of Kidney Function, BPH Medication, and Blood Clots
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
42 seconds
Zelenskiy to Meet JPMorgan CEO at Davos Amid Ukraine's Plea for Financial Aid
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
1 min
World Leaders Wrestle with Unprecedented Global Debt at Davos
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
1 min
San Joaquin County Fights Opioid Crisis with Naloxone Vending Machines
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
1 min
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
1 min
Indian-American Republicans in the 2024 Race: A Tale of Shared Roots and Divergent Paths
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
1 min
Attorney General Vows to Prosecute '3R' Misusers: Sabah Moves Towards Green Revolution
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
1 min
2024 Critics Choice Awards: Glamour, Surprises, and Other Celebrity Highlights
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app