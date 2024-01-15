Hayden Tellier: From Las Vegas Pools to South Dakota State University

The shimmering waters of swimming pools in Las Vegas have seen Hayden Tellier's drive and determination. Now, this high school swimmer is set to make a splash at South Dakota State University (SDSU), having pledged his commitment to further his academic and athletic journey.

Forging a Path in the Pool

Tellier, who hones his skills with the Las Vegas Swim Club, is a Futures qualifier specializing in butterfly events and the 400m IM. His prowess in these disciplines was clearly manifested at the Nevada State Championship, where he clinched a silver medal in the 100 fly and a bronze in the 200 fly. Yet, it was the Western Zone Senior Championships that saw him set personal bests in the 100m fly and IM events, underscoring his potential for further growth.

Crowning Achievements and Future Prospects

In May, Tellier once more proved his mettle by defending his Nevada high school state championship title in the 100 fly. Moreover, he dominated the 200 IM, securing victory by a substantial lead. Such performances are not only testament to Tellier's abilities but also bode well for his future at SDSU. His times are robust enough to have scored at the previous season's Summit League Championships, where the SDSU men's team finished fourth.

Endorsement from Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Recognizing Tellier's commitment and talent, the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour has expressed its pride.