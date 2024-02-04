HAY St Mary's Secures Cup Semi-Final Berth Amidst League Struggle

With a spirited performance under the floodlights at Forest Road, HAY St Mary's carved their path to the semi-finals of the Central Wales Challenge Cup, triumphing over Ffostrasol Wanderers with a 5-2 victory. The match showcased the Saints' resilience and tactical prowess, as they swiftly took the lead, lost it, and regained control to emerge victorious.

Early Dominance and Resilience

In a thrilling start to the match, HAY St Mary's wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Jack Cripps finding the back of the net in the opening minute. However, the lead was short-lived as Ffostrasol Wanderers' Steffan Jackson equalized, turning the match into an open contest.

Second Half Surge

The second half saw the Saints regaining their footing, with Cripps once again denting the Wanderers' hopes with his second goal. Jack Biggs bolstered the lead, and with additional goals from Jack Cook and Taylor Maddy, they seemed unstoppable. The Wanderers managed to pull one back through substitute Bleddyn Jones, but it was not enough to derail HAY St Mary's from their cup journey.

A Mixed Fortnight for the Saints

Despite their cup euphoria, HAY St Mary's struggled to maintain momentum, suffering a 4-1 defeat against Tredegar Town in their following league fixture under the Floodlight and Electrical Services Ardal South East. The league match, also played at Forest Road, witnessed goals from Tye Duggan, Andrew Martin, and Tomas Lynch for Tredegar Town. Jack Biggs netted the only goal for the Saints from a penalty, highlighting a mixed week for HAY St Mary's - a cup success shadowed by a subsequent league struggle.