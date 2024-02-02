Hawthorn Coach Sam Mitchell's Heroic Battle Against Pneumonia

On a chilly day in New York City, Sam Mitchell, the revered coach of Hawthorn Football Club, collapsed at the Tick Tock Diner on Eighth Avenue. With initial thoughts veering towards dehydration, the severity of the situation unfolded as Mitchell lost consciousness, not once but twice, prompting an urgent call for medical attention. The real culprit, however, was yet to be unveiled.

A Sudden Turn of Events

Mitchell, accompanied by his wife Lyndall and their three children, were on a family holiday that took an unexpected turn. A visit to the New York University Hospital led to a diagnosis of Flu A, with advice to stay hydrated and rest. But the next day, Mitchell's condition took a dive for the worse, leaving him bedridden and unresponsive. The holiday had now turned into a vigil for Lyndall, as she balanced caring for their children and her ailing husband.

The Fight Against Pneumonia

What followed was a life-threatening ordeal. Mitchell was rushed back to the hospital amidst excruciating pain, with ambulance officers shielding him from the biting cold of minus 2 degrees Celsius. His condition, initially misunderstood, was later identified as a severe case of pneumonia, leading to an extensive collapse of both lungs and dangerously close to multi-organ failure. The Hawthorn's medical staff and community sprung into action, providing the much-needed support for Mitchell, thousands of miles away from home.

A Triumphant Recovery

Mitchell spent seven nights battling the illness in the hospital. His journey, though harrowing, met a triumphant end. The coach, after the heart-stopping scare, returned to full health and resumed his role at Hawthorn. As Hawthorn prepares for its first pre-season game, Mitchell's recovery serves as a testament to human endurance and resilience. Despite the ordeal, he has resumed his duties, ready to lead Hawthorn to new victories, a true symbol of a fighter.