Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges

The Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club is all set to host the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Cup Regatta on January 5 and 6 on the Clive River, now cherished as Te Awa o Mokotūāraro. The event’s scheduling intricately entwines with the rhythm of the tides—an element of nature that underscores the unique character of this regatta.

Challenges and Expectations

The river, reeling from the aftermath of a recent cyclone, presents its own set of challenges. Silt buildup and weed banks, after-effects of the cyclone, threaten to hamper rowing in certain areas at low tide. However, Ross Webb, the coach of the Novice Boys division, remains optimistic. He anticipates quality racing conditions, particularly post-lunchtime when the river is predicted to be at its best.

Regatta Format and Participants

The regatta is slated to commence at 10 am on Friday, with the first day dedicated to ranking the rowers. A series of 2km races will unfold from the base of the river to the front of the club’s shed. Competitors spanning various age groups will contest in these races, each expected to last about 10 minutes. The regatta promises a riveting spectacle, featuring rowers in novice and open categories. Clubs from Wellington, Whanganui, Gisborne, and Taupo are anticipated to make their presence felt, adding more vibrancy to the event.

Arrangements for Spectators

For the onlookers and supporters, the event promises more than just thrilling races. A diverse array of food trucks will be stationed onsite to cater to the gastronomic needs of the spectators. In terms of parking, Farndon Park will be open to accommodate vehicles, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all attendees. The community is cordially invited to bask in the sun and enjoy the high-octane rowing action unfold on the vibrant Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.