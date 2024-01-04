en English
New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
The Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club is all set to host the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Cup Regatta on January 5 and 6 on the Clive River, now cherished as Te Awa o Mokotūāraro. The event’s scheduling intricately entwines with the rhythm of the tides—an element of nature that underscores the unique character of this regatta.

Challenges and Expectations

The river, reeling from the aftermath of a recent cyclone, presents its own set of challenges. Silt buildup and weed banks, after-effects of the cyclone, threaten to hamper rowing in certain areas at low tide. However, Ross Webb, the coach of the Novice Boys division, remains optimistic. He anticipates quality racing conditions, particularly post-lunchtime when the river is predicted to be at its best.

Regatta Format and Participants

The regatta is slated to commence at 10 am on Friday, with the first day dedicated to ranking the rowers. A series of 2km races will unfold from the base of the river to the front of the club’s shed. Competitors spanning various age groups will contest in these races, each expected to last about 10 minutes. The regatta promises a riveting spectacle, featuring rowers in novice and open categories. Clubs from Wellington, Whanganui, Gisborne, and Taupo are anticipated to make their presence felt, adding more vibrancy to the event.

Arrangements for Spectators

For the onlookers and supporters, the event promises more than just thrilling races. A diverse array of food trucks will be stationed onsite to cater to the gastronomic needs of the spectators. In terms of parking, Farndon Park will be open to accommodate vehicles, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all attendees. The community is cordially invited to bask in the sun and enjoy the high-octane rowing action unfold on the vibrant Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.

New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

